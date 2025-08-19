Power Rankings: San Diego FC on verge of record-setting season

What a week in MLS.
Orlando scored multiple goals in a win, Toronto took points off a team in the Shield race, Minnesota scored from a set piece, and Evander and Lionel Messi found the back of the net from outside the box. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does get a little rush out of moving your team down a few spots, though.
The Quakes should have made sure San Diego were dead. Instead, the Chrome-and-Azul did yet another incredibly out-of-character thing for a first-year team and turned a 1-0 deficit in the 80th minute into a 2-1 win despite being outshot 18-5. When you’ve got something special working, you don’t need to be at your best. San Diego are the most remarkable expansion team we’ve ever seen and they’re going to keep pulling off remarkable things.
On a related note: SDFC are on top of the Supporters’ Shield standings with seven games left to play.
Previous: 2-1 win at SJ | Next: 8/23 vs. POR
The Lions had no problems running Sporting KC out of the building in a 3-1 win. The last seven games in all competitions for Orlando look like this: 2-1 win, 3-1 win, 1-1 draw, 3-1 win, 5-1 win, 4-1 win, and 3-1 win. They aren’t just winning, they’re pummeling teams. Now, they can see if they can continue that trend in Leagues Cup when they face Toluca in the quarterfinals on Wednesday (8:50 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Regardless of the outcome there, they’ll need to regroup quickly. A huge matchup with Nashville is on the way this Saturday.
Previous: 3-1 win vs. SKC | Next: 8/23 at NSH
If you’re here, I doubt you missed them, but, man, Messi’s goal and assist in Miami’s 3-1 win over the Galaxy is worth seeking out and watching again (and again). That Messi-led win put Inter Miami in fifth place in the East and just seven points out of first place with three games in hand.
Three wins in those games would put them back on top of the conference and the Shield standings. They may get there if they’re not too worn out from Leagues Cup, where they have a quarterfinal matchup with Tigres UANL on Wednesday. (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass; FS1, UniMás).
Previous: 3-1 win vs. LA | Next: 8/23 at DC
Evander got a leg up in his beef with his former club. Cincinnati’s No. 10 shone in his return trip to Portland, delivering a stunning goal and an assist as the new Eastern Conference leaders earned a wild 3-2 win at Providence Park. Evander is up to 16 goals and nine assists on the season now. Over 51 starts in the last two seasons, he’s generated 59 goal contributions.
Previous: 3-2 win at POR | Next: 8/23 vs. NYC
After beating the Red Bulls in Wednesday’s US Open Cup quarterfinal, the Union couldn’t pull off the same feat in MLS play on Saturday. They’ve taken eight points from their last five MLS games, all against very manageable competition. That’s not a bad return, but they’re officially out of first in the Shield race. You have to wonder if they’ll be kicking themselves for this stretch at the end of the season.
Previous: 1-0 loss at RBNY | Next: 8/23 vs. CHI
The Loons bounced back from last week’s loss to Colorado with a critical “three points are three points no matter how you get it” kind of win against Seattle.
Their lone goal came, of course, off a set piece. No team is more adept at brute-forcing their way to a win when they’re not at their best. And they’re going to finish in the top four because of that.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. SEA | Next: 8/23 at RSL
They got Looned. It happens. As a result, an already pretty open window for LAFC to take Seattle’s spot in the top four got even more open this weekend.
But the rest of Seattle’s schedule is relatively friendly. If they can balance Leagues Cup – they have a winnable quarterfinal meeting with Puebla on Wednesday night (11 pm ET | MLS Season Pass; FS1, UniMás) – they may have a chance at holding LAFC off when all is said and done.
Previous: 1-0 loss at MIN | Next: 8/24 vs. SKC
Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min are…well, doing their best to figure out how to cohabitate. The good news is that even without them in full sync, LAFC are still incredibly dangerous. They had no problems dispatching New England in a 2-0 win over the weekend. A top-four finish is becoming more likely considering their form and their games in hand.
Previous: 2-0 win at NE | Next: 8/23 at DAL
They may have been the better side, but the ‘Caps couldn’t put Houston away for good on Thomas Müller’s debut. That left the window open for Artur to slam home a stunning equalizer in the 91st minute.
Vancouver ended the weekend with just a point to their name and an uphill battle to finish at the top of the West. They have a game in hand, but they’re now six points behind San Diego.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. HOU | Next: 8/23 vs. STL
Previous: 1-0 win vs. RSL | Next: 8/24 vs. RBNY
It’s still not quite clicking in Columbus. At least not at the level we’ve come to expect. Their 1-1 draw with Toronto over the weekend made it just four points in four MLS games since winning Hell Is Real. Don’t get it too twisted, 45 points in 26 games is a heckuva return for most teams.
But “just” a 1.73 points per game rate, a +5 goal differential and an increasingly likely finish outside of the top four in the East is below their well-earned expectations. Maybe new DP striker Wessam Abou Ali’s debut will elevate them back to their perch.
Previous: 1-1 draw at TOR | Next: 8/23 vs. NE
Sunday's 2-1 loss to New York City FC made it three straight losing efforts. They’re in real jeopardy of falling out of the top four. Fourth-place Orlando is equal on points and games, while Inter Miami and Columbus are lurking just behind them with games in hand. They’re a good, maybe great team, but they’re faltering at a terrible time.
Previous: 2-1 loss at NYC | Next: 8/23 vs. ORL
Their win over Nashville made it 10 points from the last four games for NYCFC. Every single one of those points feels critical as they hit an absolutely brutal final stretch. Over the final nine games, they’ll have a winnable game against D.C. United but face Cincy, Chicago, Columbus, Charlotte, Miami, Red Bulls, Philadelphia and Seattle.
They may have the toughest run-in of anyone. This four-game run might end up being the difference between one of the East’s final playoff spots and 10th place.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. NSH | Next: 8/23 at CIN
It always feels like Chicago are on the brink of giving up a last-second winner or equalizer. They avoided that trend this weekend when Brian Gutiérrez delivered an 87th-minute winner in their 3-2 win over St. Louis.
The Fire have earned 11 points over their last five games and are still clinging to one of the final playoff spots in the stacked East. They’ve got eight games left to hold off the New Yorks and break a playoffless streak that started in 2018.
Previous: 3-2 win vs. STL | Next: 8/23 at PHI
The Red Bulls had the unenviable task of needing all three points against the Union. Especially unenviable for them, considering they hadn’t won a single game against Philly since 2019.
They only put two shots on frame, but that was enough to (finally) get the job done and pull out a huge 1-0 win. They’re still below the playoff line, but they’re right behind Chicago and NYCFC. Keeping pace with that group after winning one of their toughest remaining games feels huge.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. PHI | Next: 8/24 at CLT
The Rapids took full advantage of facing a struggling Atlanta United side and rolled to a 3-1 win behind a stunning 2g/1a performance from Rafael Navarro.
They’ve taken six points from their first two games without Djordje Mihailovic and have pushed their way up to seventh in the West with seven games left. It’s starting to feel like they’ll cross the finish line in a playoff spot.
Previous: 3-1 win vs. ATL | Next: 8/23 at LA
Austin have now lost just once in their last eight MLS games and they’re undefeated since losing Brandon Vazquez to an injury on July 10 following a 1-1 draw with Dallas. That hasn’t been enough to push them up the standings much, but they are above the line with a game or two in hand on most everyone they’re chasing or being chased by.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. DAL | Next: 8/23 at MTL
Oof.
San Jose held a 1-0 lead deep into their in-state matchup with San Diego. Instead of closing it out, they allowed two goals after the 80th minute, and San Diego took all three points. It’s a loss for San Jose that keeps them right on the edge of the playoff line in the West. They may be a better side than the rest of the teams scrapping for a final playoff spot, but they’ve shot themselves in the foot far too often this season.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. SD | Next: 8/23 at HOU
Portland welcomed back Evander with…not quite so open arms, and he responded by putting on a show. The Timbers put up a helluva fight, though, and nearly pulled out a wild comeback in a 3-2 loss to Cincy. Great game, tough result.
They’re fading out of the top four picture in the West and it’s going to be tough to put themselves back in it.
Previous: 3-2 loss vs. CIN | Next: 8/23 at SD
A 1-0 loss to Charlotte have RSL a point below the playoff line with just eight games left. A five-game run of Minnesota, Seattle, Sporting KC, LAFC and LAFC again is not what they needed right now.
Previous: 1-0 loss at CLT | Next: 8/23 vs. MIN
Dallas have been better without Lucho Acosta, but they’re running out of time. A 1-1 draw against Austin is a fine result. It’s just not the kind of result you need when you’re chasing three or four teams for the West’s final playoff spots.
Previous: 1-1 draw at ATX | Next: 8/23 vs. LAFC
Artur didn’t care one bit that Vancouver outplayed Houston on the night. All that really mattered was that he got a chance to kick the ball as hard as he possibly could at the goal in the 91st minute of a 1-0 game. He found the back of the net from the top of the box and the Dynamo swiped a point from Vancouver.
Now, they’re three points behind the playoff line with a very manageable schedule in front of them over their last eight games.
Previous: 1-1 draw at VAN | Next: 8/23 vs. SJ
Toronto has been relishing a spoiler role lately. They’ve only taken five points from their last five games, but those five points include a 1-0 win over San Diego and 1-1 draws against Philadelphia and Columbus. Mihailovic has an assist in both of his first two TFC appearances, by the way.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. CLB | Next: 8/24 at ATL
The Revs and recent returnee Matt Turner couldn’t handle LAFC in a 2-0 loss. With eight games to go, and 11 points between them and the playoff line, we can probably call it a wrap on 2025 for New England. They may have some big decisions to make soon.
Previous: 2-0 loss vs. LAFC | Next: 8/23 at CLB
Things have been trending up, but they’re running out of time to avoid the Wooden Spoon. A shock run to the Leagues Cup semifinals would help ease the pain a little, though. LA face Pachuca on Wednesday night (11:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
Previous: 3-1 loss at MIA | Next: 8/23 vs. COL
St. Louis nearly had a 2-2 draw in Chicago, but only nearly. Still, they’re five points ahead of the last-place Galaxy. The rest of the year is about avoiding the Spoon at all costs. It seems like they’ll survive.
Previous: 3-2 loss at CHI | Next: 8/23 at VAN
Alexey Miranchuk is in form, but that’s about all that’s going right for Atlanta right now. This “highlight” is all you really need to know about their 3-1 loss to Colorado (and the entirety of their 2025).
Previous: 3-1 loss at COL | Next: 8/24 vs. TOR
They didn’t lose, but they also didn’t win. So. Still second from the bottom of the East.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. DC | Next: 8/23 vs. ATX
SKC’s faint playoff hopes may have met their end in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Orlando. Closing an eight-point gap (and jumping four teams) is just too much to ask.
Previous: 3-1 loss at ORL | Next: 8/24 at SEA
They didn’t lose, but they also didn’t win. So. Still at the bottom of the East.
Previous: 1-1 draw at MTL | Next: 8/23 vs. MIA