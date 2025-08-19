Power Rankings: San Diego FC on verge of record-setting season

San Jose held a 1-0 lead deep into their in-state matchup with San Diego. Instead of closing it out, they allowed two goals after the 80th minute, and San Diego took all three points. It’s a loss for San Jose that keeps them right on the edge of the playoff line in the West. They may be a better side than the rest of the teams scrapping for a final playoff spot, but they’ve shot themselves in the foot far too often this season.