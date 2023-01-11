Kei Kamara requests trade away from CF Montréal

The 38-year-old striker voiced the news on his Twitter account Wednesday morning. Kamara, who has 139 goals in 391 regular-season matches, was Montréal’s second-leading scorer in 2022 (9g/7a) as they achieved their best-ever MLS campaign.

“For once, I threw all my eggs in one basket telling my family I found a place we can call home, finish my playing career and possibly more, but looks like it was just a dream,” Kamara wrote. “ … Mentally it has been a difficult offseason, but I have no regrets being a part of such a wonderful group in 2022.”