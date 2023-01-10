Your Tuesday Kickoff: Gareth Bale rides into the LA sunset

Bale in LA didn’t last long. But no one at LAFC is going to complain. Yeah, it would have been nice to have him around for a CCL run, but he wouldn’t have been a locked-in starter. Now, LAFC can focus on letting their younger (and possibly more productive at this point) wingers like Mahala Opoku and new U22 signing Stipe Biuk get a few more minutes, and they can take the max TAM money they were using for Bale and put it towards a starting caliber player as needed. And that might be very much be needed in midfield if Jose Cifuentes heads out this offseason.