Your Tuesday Kickoff: Gareth Bale rides into the LA sunset

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Uruguayan defender Laborda
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have added a second center back ahead of the 2023 MLS season, announcing Monday they’ve signed Uruguayan defender Mathías Laborda on a free transfer using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). The 23-year-old had exclusively played for Nacional in his home country and now inks a three-year guaranteed deal through 2025 with an option for 2026.
Chicago Fire sign defender Souquet from Ligue 1's Montpellier
Chicago Fire FC have acquired a new right back, announcing Monday they’ve signed Arnaud Souquet from Ligue 1 side Montpellier HSC on a free transfer. The Frenchman, who turns 31 in February, joins through the 2025 MLS season and offers a crucial backline addition after Chicago didn’t retain Boris Sekulić following the 2022 campaign. Jhon Espinoza also left for FC Lugano in Switzerland this winter.
Méndez joins Brazil's Sao Paulo after 4-year MLS career
Sebas Méndez’s four-year stint in MLS has come to a close, with Brazilian Serie A side São Paulo FC announcing Monday they’ve signed the midfielder on a free transfer. The 25-year-old Ecuador international joined LAFC in a trade from Orlando City SC last July, helping the Black & Gold become the eighth MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double-winning team in league history.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
There was no way Monday would keep up the breakneck news pace of the first post-holiday weekend. But then Gareth Bale retired...
Bale in LA didn’t last long. But no one at LAFC is going to complain. Yeah, it would have been nice to have him around for a CCL run, but he wouldn’t have been a locked-in starter. Now, LAFC can focus on letting their younger (and possibly more productive at this point) wingers like Mahala Opoku and new U22 signing Stipe Biuk get a few more minutes, and they can take the max TAM money they were using for Bale and put it towards a starting caliber player as needed. And that might be very much be needed in midfield if Jose Cifuentes heads out this offseason.
Or, I guess, it could all be going to Aaron Long. We’ll find out eventually. Either way, LAFC got exactly what they needed here. Yeah, it ended up being a short-term rental. But Bale stirred up interest as fans watched LAFC win the Supporters’ Shield and make their way to MLS Cup. And, of course, he happened to score a pretty important goal once they got there. That’s a lucrative ROI. The fact he didn’t overstay just makes that return even better.
The Whitecaps added a TAM center back yesterday in Mathías Laborda. I can’t say for certain how he’ll do in MLS, but it feels like another smart move from a team that seems to routinely make smart signings that fit their needs. The problem is, they haven’t been rewarded for it yet.
Part of that is they just don’t have the budget to compete with some of the league’s biggest teams, and the other part is they just felt a bit unlucky last year. Even with a horrible start plagued by injuries, they still very nearly made the playoffs.
I’m not saying it will happen, but the Caps feel like a potential sleeper pick for a solid season in the West. Not MLS Cup level, but certainly playoff level. Some things will have to break their way, but is it really that far-fetched to see this group putting in a string of consistent performances that keep them above the line for most of the year?
Ok, yeah, maybe. We’re not talking about a roster brimming with all-stars. But we might be talking about a cohesive and well-constructed roster that doesn’t tilt too far either way. That could be enough for a decent 2023.
- I’m not going to pretend to know exactly how Chicago’s new signing Arnaud Souquet will do in Chicago. However, I will take an educated guess that Chicago’s back four routinely set some of the worst lines in the history of the sport last year. It might be confirmation bias on my part, but the amount of times a player from an opposing team ran in behind with ease on Chicago felt like the highest total in the league. Hopefully, Souquet, a very experienced player, can help sort things out back there.
- Atlanta United re-signed Amar Sejdic yesterday. Last year he provided (by far) the most bang for their buck in midfield. Now they bring him back on a one-year deal with two club option years tacked on. The Five Stripes still have a long way to go to get their roster up to their fanbase’s standards. But they’re on a bit of a hot streak as of late when it comes to making steps in the right direction.
- The San Jose Earthquakes picked up Michael Baldisimo in the Re-Entry Draft and were able to sign him to a new deal. Seems like an outstanding low-risk, high-reward move. Baldisimo had excellent moments at the start of his time in Vancouver before falling off. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Luchi Gonzalez get Baldisimo back to a level where the good folks at Extratime are fawning over him again. Or at least somewhere close.
Atlanta United re-sign midfielder Sejdić: Atlanta United have re-signed midfielder Amar Sejdić to a one-year contract with club options for 2024 and 2025. The 26-year-old German joined the Five Stripes midway through the 2021 season from CF Montréal, making 33 appearances (23 starts) in his season and a half for Atlanta. Sejdić's new contract comes on the heels of his most productive campaign yet as a pro, having logged 1,320 minutes regular-season minutes in 2022.
San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Baldisimo: The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielder Michael Baldisimo for the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024. Back in November, San Jose selected Baldisimo in Stage 2 of the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft. Baldisimo joined Vancouver Whitecaps FC in July 2018 as a homegrown player, ultimately posting one goal and three assists in 47 league appearances (23 starts).
LAFC sign goalkeeper Jakupović from Everton: LAFC have added an international goalkeeper ahead of the 2023 MLS season, announcing Monday they’ve signed Eldin Jakupović from English Premier League side Everton. The 38-year-old is under contract through 2023 with an option for 2024, giving them another early-season option alongside MLS Cup 2022 hero John McCarthy. The Black & Gold also have Canadian international Maxime Crepeau, who’s recovering from a broken leg he suffered in the league title game last November.
Houston Dynamo loan midfielder Vera to Argentinos Juniors: Houston Dynamo FC have loaned midfielder Matías Vera to Argentine Primera División side Argentinos Juniors through 2023. The move sends the 27-year-old back to his home country, at least temporarily, after he joined Houston from San Lorenzo ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Miazga sidelined for FC Cincinnati preseason after hip surgery: FC Cincinnati center back Matt Miazga will miss the start of their preseason camp after undergoing successful surgery to repair an entrapped nerve in his hip. The exact length of his absence wasn’t disclosed.
Nashville SC sign two young prospects: Nashville SC have signed free-agent American winger Nebiyou Perry through the 2025 MLS season and claimed French midfielder Kemy Amiche off waivers.
- Tom “Scoops, golf, Madrid: In that order” Bogert wrote about LAFC’s options in attack without Gareth Bale.
- Phil Neville talked about Inter Miami's high-profile transfer plans.
- I let you know why every team should be excited as 2023 preseason begins and why every team should be worried as 2023 preseason begins.
- Austin FC star Sebastian Driussi has changed his number for the 2023 season.
- Relive Gareth Bale’s legendary final club goal at MLS Cup 2022.
Good luck out there. HOW BOUT THEM DAWGS?