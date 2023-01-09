Vancouver Whitecaps sign Uruguayan defender Mathías Laborda

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have added a second center back ahead of the 2023 MLS season, announcing Monday they’ve signed Uruguayan defender Mathías Laborda on a free transfer using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

The 23-year-old had exclusively played for Nacional in his home country, and now inks a three-year guaranteed deal through 2025 with an option for 2026.

While at Nacional, Laborda had six goals and one assist across 101 games (82 starts). The former Uruguay youth international won three Primera División titles at his boyhood club, plus the Uruguayan Supercopa in 2021.

“Mathías is a player we’ve been scouting for over a year,” Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.