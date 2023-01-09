Why every team should be excited as 2023 preseason begins

Very few teams were better than SKC down the stretch last season. Seriously, very few teams had more points or better underlying numbers from July onward. That’s largely thanks to how excellent William Agada and Erik Thommy were once they got plugged in. If Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda can get back to form after last year’s season-ending knee injuries, SKC could clear the playoff line. If new No. 6 Nemanja Radoja can make an immediate impact, they could clear it with ease.