Why every team should be worried as 2023 preseason begins

By J. Sam Jones @J_SamJones

Preseason is here and we already said a bunch of nice things about why your team should be all optimistic or whatever.

It’s much, much more likely you should be drowning in pessimism. And I’m not just saying that because I’m in my mid-20s. Probably.

Look, here’s why you should be worried heading into preseason.

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United

Yeah, yeah, they did a good job clearing some cap space in the last week or so. But after the last three years, how much are you really trusting those spots to be filled by MLS Cup-caliber players?

Austin FC logo
Austin FC

After the year-two bump for expansion teams comes the year-three “Wow, we might have had some overinflated expectations based on how good year two went” decline. And if it’s coming with a vengeance for any team, it’s coming for last year’s league leaders in outperforming their underlying numbers.

Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC

So Enzo Copetti is reportedly coming to MLS to build off a breakout year in another league… and he’s going to do that while pushing Karol Swiderski to a No. 10 role or something (while also coming back from an MCL injury he picked up in November)… and somehow Kamil Jozwiak, who scored the same amount of times as you and me last season, is going to help make all of that work? I mean, yeah, sure. As long as Sir Minty is around to intimidate the other team, anything is possible.

Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC

Gaga Slonina is gone. (Though we wish him the best of luck at Chelsea.)

FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati

They’re out there. Lurking. Hiding in the shadows. Around every corner. In your communities. At your churches and schools. Anyone you see or meet could be a team executive for a team in another league willing to shell out money to transfer your Brandon Vazquez or Brenner to another team. And they aren’t going away anytime soon.

Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids

Kevin Cabral is gonna start finishing any day now.

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

Derrick Etienne Jr., Pedro Santos and Artur are gone, there have been few incoming signings, and there are only four center backs on a team whose new coach is noted for playing a back three.

D.C. United logo
D.C. United

D.C. United’s offseason strategy so far has been “How would America’s best Men’s Over 30 team do in MLS?”

FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas

Matt Hedges is gone, and things generally don’t go great for FC Dallas teams that lose their best center back after a great season.

Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC

Houston fans have grown all too accustomed to pain and suffering.

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

It will probably sort itself out, but the DP situation is pretty weird right now. Rodolfo Pizarro may or may not be around to start the season, and it doesn’t seem like Lionel Messi is walking through that door. Now there are reports that Miami are in talks to do Atlanta a favor by trading for Josef Martinez. The possible range of outcomes here is a little too wide for a team that really needs to get their DP moves right to take a leap forward.

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

Having all the good players and winning all the games? Sounds pretty boring honestly. Are LAFC afraid of overcoming challenges? Many are wondering.

LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

Yet another chance to sign a DP winger.

Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC

Soooooo, it doesn’t seem like much has changed from the same team that needed a Decision Day result to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and who immediately got bounced in Round One.

CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal

I… uh… anything I say here will feel mean since Montréal are clearly in a transition period. So I’ll just say I really enjoyed watching this team in 2022.

Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

Aké Loba is gone! (But his DP spot sure isn’t…)

New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution

Somewhere along the way here, the Revs are going to have to find a way to fit Giacomo Vrioni and Gustavo Bou on the field at the same time without limiting Carles Gil’s ability to impact the game.

New York City FC logo
New York City FC

Everyone you’ve ever loved is gone.

New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls

Nothing to worry about. This is the year it all clicks come playoff time.

Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC

I think Orlando are having a really solid and much-needed offseason, but I’m not here to be complimentary. I’ll just say it’s much easier to miss on new pieces than to hit on them. Plus they’re going to need a little more depth.

Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

Deeper teams than this one have had their regular seasons hobbled by CCL runs. Y’all remember that when you make the final.

Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

I’ll just let y’all look up the top incoming MLS transfers ever and see where Evander fits into that. Then you can decide from there how good he’ll be (hint: money ≠ success always).

Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

These guys have been giving 115% for about a year and a half now. Eventually, it seems like that might wear some folks down.

San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes

It’s probably not going to get worse, is it? Just try and appreciate that it shouldn’t get worse.

Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

Garth Lagerwey is gone, their most critical player is coming off an ACL tear (João Paulo), and the rest of the team continues to get just a little older and a little more injury-prone. They’re now going to try and recover from a year where they missed the playoffs for the first time. Kind of feels like a perfect recipe for Seattle to win MLS Cup, to be honest. But the floor doesn’t feel nearly as high as usual, does it?

Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

Two of SKC’s DPs are coming back from season-ending knee injuries (Gadi Kinda, Alan Pulido), and it doesn’t exactly feel like one of the league’s oldest starting lineups has gotten any younger this offseason.

St. Louis City SC logo
St. Louis City SC

The league’s first Designated Team. Wow.

Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC

Matt Hedges is a great pickup, sure. But is he enough to fix that defense? That’s not snark; it’s a genuine question – one that will determine whether or not Toronto are an MLS Cup contender or struggle to make the playoffs.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

They’re going to be totally fine. It’s both the nicest and meanest thing I can say here.

