Atlanta United re-sign midfielder Amar Sejdić

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Atlanta United have re-signed midfielder Amar Sejdić to a one-year contract with club options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Monday.

The 26-year-old German joined the Five Stripes midway through the 2021 season from CF Montréal, making 33 appearances (23 starts) in his season and a half for Atlanta.

Sejdić's new contract comes on the heels of his most productive campaign yet as a pro, having logged 1,320 minutes regular-season minutes in 2022 – a significant leap from his previous high of 815 minutes in 2021. He was out of contract with Atlanta following the 2022 season.