Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United re-sign midfielder Amar Sejdić

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Amar Sejdic ATL

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Atlanta United have re-signed midfielder Amar Sejdić to a one-year contract with club options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Monday.

The 26-year-old German joined the Five Stripes midway through the 2021 season from CF Montréal, making 33 appearances (23 starts) in his season and a half for Atlanta.

Sejdić's new contract comes on the heels of his most productive campaign yet as a pro, having logged 1,320 minutes regular-season minutes in 2022 – a significant leap from his previous high of 815 minutes in 2021. He was out of contract with Atlanta following the 2022 season.

“We are happy to bring Amar back to the club after his contributions the last two seasons," Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “A proven MLS midfielder, he is a highly intelligent player who reads the game well and has a good understanding of how the coaching staff wants to play.”

Prior to signing with Atlanta, Sejdić played two-and-a-half seasons for CF Montréal, who drafted the defensive midfielder in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Maryland.

So far, he's only one of a few out-of-contract players ATLUTD have chosen to bring back. In recent days, the club waived Dom Dwyer, loaned Marcelino Moreno, transferred Alan Franco and mutually agreed on the termination of Emerson Hyndman's contract.

Atlanta will debut their new-look squad on Feb. 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when they host the San Jose Earthquakes (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

