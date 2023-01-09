Austin FC star Sebastian Driussi changes number for 2023 season

The days of Sebastian Driussi sporting the No. 7 are gone.
Austin FC’s star playmaker has, rather fittingly, changed his jersey to No. 10 ahead of the 2023 MLS season.
Driussi’s swap comes on the heels of tallying 22 goals and seven assists in 34 regular-season games last year. He also provided three goals in three Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoff matches as the Verde & Black made the Western Conference Final.
For his efforts, the 26-year-old finished second in Landon Donovan MLS MVP voting, placed on the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire and was an MLS All-Star.
The Argentine joins several compatriots – Minnesota’s Emanuel Reynoso, Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta, Portland's Sebastian Blanco and Columbus’ Lucas Zelarayan – in wearing the No. 10 for MLS clubs.