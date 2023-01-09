Gareth Bale: Relive his legendary final club goal at MLS Cup 2022

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Gareth Bale goal celebration

© Imad Bolotok

One thumping header was all Gareth Bale needed to write his name into LAFC lore – and go out an MLS champion.

The Welsh superstar, who announced his retirement Monday after a stellar 18-year career, reached the upper echelons of world soccer thanks in large part to his 186 career club goals over 554 games – mostly with Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

He had a knack for stepping up in the biggest moments, including a stunning 128th-minute strike that snatched victory from the Philadelphia Union in extra time of MLS Cup 2022, sending arguably the league’s greatest-ever game into a PK shootout the Black & Gold ultimately won to secure their first-ever league title.

While his last performances would be with Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he scored against the United States in their 1-1 Group B-opening draw, Bale got the Hollywood ending to his club career that most athletes can only dream of.

Relive his brilliant MLS swansong below:

Gareth Bale! LAFC star's MLS Cup goal heard around the world

Los Angeles Football Club Gareth Bale

