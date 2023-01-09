San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Michael Baldisimo

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielder Michael Baldisimo for the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Monday.

“We were excited about the opportunity to select Michael during the Re-Entry Draft,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “He’s a 22-year-old with nearly 50 MLS appearances under his belt. We believe he can be a contributor in 2023.”