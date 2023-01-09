Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Michael Baldisimo

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielder Michael Baldisimo for the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Monday.

Back in November, San Jose selected Baldisimo in Stage 2 of the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

“We were excited about the opportunity to select Michael during the Re-Entry Draft,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “He’s a 22-year-old with nearly 50 MLS appearances under his belt. We believe he can be a contributor in 2023.”

Baldisimo joined Vancouver Whitecaps FC in July 2018 as a homegrown player, ultimately posting one goal and three assists in 47 league appearances (23 starts). He was part of the Whitecaps’ 2022 squad that won a Canadian Championship title.

San Jose are entering their first season under head coach Luchi Gonzalez. They'll open play Feb. 25 at Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

