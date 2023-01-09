Will LAFC miss Gareth Bale? Here are their options in attack

The Gareth Bale era at LAFC will always be remembered fondly because of one goal, one header, one moment deep into extra-time of MLS Cup 2022.

Bale, at age 33, announced his retirement from soccer on Monday, with his second-to-last touch in professional club soccer being the latest goal in MLS history. (He headed away a corner a minute later before the penalty shootout).

Bale is a legend in this game, with a list of individual and team accolades that could fill a college term paper. For more on his stellar career, and all of those accolades, check here. This piece is about what happens next with LAFC.

I say all of those (earned) kind words to soften the blow for this: Bale retiring is almost* the best-case scenario for LAFC. It will not be difficult to replace a player who played 347 regular-season minutes and 23 postseason minutes.

*The absolute best-case scenario for LAFC would have been Bale shaking his injuries and having another two seasons in him as a goal-scoring machine.

Bale’s contract ran through June 2023, taking up significant room on the salary cap. The club option to extend his deal would have made him a Designated Player. With Bale stepping away from the game as a champion and hero for Wales, leading his country to the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 64 years, LAFC have clarity on a crucial roster mechanism.

The answer to replace Bale can already be found within the roster, which we’ll get to in a second. But now with Bale off the books, the salary cap just opened up and there’s full clarity on their final DP spot. The club can add a DP with immediate effect this winter alongside Carlos Vela and Dénis Bouanga, all without worrying about the roster headache in the summer.