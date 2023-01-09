Matt Miazga sidelined for FC Cincinnati preseason after hip surgery

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Matt Miazga

© Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

FC Cincinnati center back Matt Miazga will miss the start of their preseason camp after undergoing successful surgery to repair an entrapped nerve in his hip, the club announced Monday. The exact length of his absence wasn’t disclosed.

The 27-year-old US international was acquired last August from Premier League side Chelsea, arriving on a free transfer. He solidified FC Cincinnati’s backline in 12 total appearances, supplying 2g/1a as they qualified for their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and beat New York Red Bulls in Round One.

Miazga, a Red Bulls homegrown product, is under contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. The Orange & Blue also have Nick Hagglund, Ian Murphy and recent draft pick Joey Akpunonu as center backs on their roster.

FC Cincinnati open their 2023 season when hosting Houston Dynamo FC for Matchday 1 on Feb. 25 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

