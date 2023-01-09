Houston Dynamo loan midfielder Matías Vera to Argentinos Juniors

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
Houston Dynamo FC have loaned midfielder Matías Vera to Argentine Primera División side Argentinos Juniors through 2023, the club announced Monday.
The move sends the 27-year-old back to his home country, at least temporarily, after he joined Houston from San Lorenzo ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Vera has three goals and four assists in 108 career games (107 starts), featuring regularly in a deep-lying midfield spot. The Dynamo named him team MVP after his first season at the club.
The transaction sustains a wave of outgoing moves before Houston’s first season under head coach Ben Olsen. He’s their third midfielder to depart, leaving holdovers Coco Carrasquilla and Héctor Herrera as lead options alongside trade arrival Artur (from Columbus Crew).
The Dynamo are chasing their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2017. The Western Conference club will begin their 2023 campaign on Feb. 25 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
