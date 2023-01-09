Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo loan midfielder Matías Vera to Argentinos Juniors

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Matias Vera to Argentinos Juniors

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Houston Dynamo FC have loaned midfielder Matías Vera to Argentine ​​Primera División side Argentinos Juniors through 2023, the club announced Monday.

The move sends the 27-year-old back to his home country, at least temporarily, after he joined Houston from San Lorenzo ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Vera has three goals and four assists in 108 career games (107 starts), featuring regularly in a deep-lying midfield spot. The Dynamo named him team MVP after his first season at the club.

The transaction sustains a wave of outgoing moves before Houston’s first season under head coach Ben Olsen. He’s their third midfielder to depart, leaving holdovers Coco Carrasquilla and Héctor Herrera as lead options alongside trade arrival Artur (from Columbus Crew).

The Dynamo are chasing their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2017. The Western Conference club will begin their 2023 campaign on Feb. 25 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Houston Dynamo FC Matias Vera

Related Stories

San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Michael Baldisimo
LAFC sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović from Everton
Nashville SC sign two young prospects: Nebiyou Perry and Kemy Amiche
More News
More News
San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Michael Baldisimo
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Michael Baldisimo
LAFC sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović from Everton
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović from Everton
Nashville SC sign two young prospects: Nebiyou Perry and Kemy Amiche
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC sign two young prospects: Nebiyou Perry and Kemy Amiche
Houston Dynamo loan midfielder Matías Vera to Argentinos Juniors
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo loan midfielder Matías Vera to Argentinos Juniors
Messi, Josef & more: Phil Neville talks Inter Miami's transfer plans

Messi, Josef & more: Phil Neville talks Inter Miami's transfer plans
Sebas Méndez joins Brazil's Sao Paulo after 4-year MLS career
Transfer Tracker

Sebas Méndez joins Brazil's Sao Paulo after 4-year MLS career
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video