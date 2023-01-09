Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović from Everton

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Eldin Jakupović TRANSFER to LAFC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have added an international goalkeeper ahead of the 2023 MLS season, announcing Monday they’ve signed Eldin Jakupović from English Premier League side Everton.

The 38-year-old is under contract through 2023 with an option for 2024, giving them another early-season option alongside MLS Cup 2022 hero John McCarthy. The Black & Gold also have Canadian international Maxime Crepeau, who’s recovering from a broken leg he suffered in the league title game last November.

"It became apparent from our first conversation that Eldin will be a great asset to what is already a strong group of goalkeepers at LAFC," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.

"He is a goalkeeper with vast experience and tremendous leadership qualities, and we are excited to have him, his wife, and family as part of the club. I would also like to thank his representative Haydn Dodge for his help throughout."

Jakupović, who’s made one appearance with Switzerland, started his professional career in 2004 with Swiss outfit Grasshoppers. He hasn’t played regularly since the 2016-17 season during Hull City’s EPL stint.

Jakupović has made over 200 professional appearances during his well-traveled career, also playing in Russia (for Lokomotiv Moscow) and Greece (Olympiakos Volou). He’s spent the last decade in England, featuring for Leyton Orient and Leicester City as well.

LAFC are entering their second season under head coach Steve Cherundolo and start their title defense Feb. 25 against the LA Galaxy in a season-opening El Trafico at the Rose Bowl (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Los Angeles Football Club Eldin Jakupovic

Related Stories

San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Michael Baldisimo
Nashville SC sign two young prospects: Nebiyou Perry and Kemy Amiche
Houston Dynamo loan midfielder Matías Vera to Argentinos Juniors
More News
More News
San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Michael Baldisimo
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Michael Baldisimo
LAFC sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović from Everton
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović from Everton
Nashville SC sign two young prospects: Nebiyou Perry and Kemy Amiche
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC sign two young prospects: Nebiyou Perry and Kemy Amiche
Houston Dynamo loan midfielder Matías Vera to Argentinos Juniors
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo loan midfielder Matías Vera to Argentinos Juniors
Messi, Josef & more: Phil Neville talks Inter Miami's transfer plans

Messi, Josef & more: Phil Neville talks Inter Miami's transfer plans
Sebas Méndez joins Brazil's Sao Paulo after 4-year MLS career
Transfer Tracker

Sebas Méndez joins Brazil's Sao Paulo after 4-year MLS career
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video