LAFC sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović from Everton

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have added an international goalkeeper ahead of the 2023 MLS season, announcing Monday they’ve signed Eldin Jakupović from English Premier League side Everton.

The 38-year-old is under contract through 2023 with an option for 2024, giving them another early-season option alongside MLS Cup 2022 hero John McCarthy. The Black & Gold also have Canadian international Maxime Crepeau, who’s recovering from a broken leg he suffered in the league title game last November.

"It became apparent from our first conversation that Eldin will be a great asset to what is already a strong group of goalkeepers at LAFC," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.