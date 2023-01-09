LAFC sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović from Everton

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have added an international goalkeeper ahead of the 2023 MLS season, announcing Monday they’ve signed Eldin Jakupović from English Premier League side Everton.
The 38-year-old is under contract through 2023 with an option for 2024, giving them another early-season option alongside MLS Cup 2022 hero John McCarthy. The Black & Gold also have Canadian international Maxime Crepeau, who’s recovering from a broken leg he suffered in the league title game last November.
"It became apparent from our first conversation that Eldin will be a great asset to what is already a strong group of goalkeepers at LAFC," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.
"He is a goalkeeper with vast experience and tremendous leadership qualities, and we are excited to have him, his wife, and family as part of the club. I would also like to thank his representative Haydn Dodge for his help throughout."
Jakupović, who’s made one appearance with Switzerland, started his professional career in 2004 with Swiss outfit Grasshoppers. He hasn’t played regularly since the 2016-17 season during Hull City’s EPL stint.
Jakupović has made over 200 professional appearances during his well-traveled career, also playing in Russia (for Lokomotiv Moscow) and Greece (Olympiakos Volou). He’s spent the last decade in England, featuring for Leyton Orient and Leicester City as well.
LAFC are entering their second season under head coach Steve Cherundolo and start their title defense Feb. 25 against the LA Galaxy in a season-opening El Trafico at the Rose Bowl (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant