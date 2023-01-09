Nashville SC sign two young prospects: Nebiyou Perry and Kemy Amiche

A product of AIK Fotboll, the 23-year-old New York City native turned pro in 2017 with the Swedish top-flight powerhouse before joining FC Köln II the following year. By 2019 he was back in Sweden, first on loan with Trelleborgs FF before joining Östersunds FK. His best year to date was 2020, where he appeared in a career-high 26 matches while providing seven assists - also a personal best - with Östersunds.