Nashville SC sign two young prospects: Nebiyou Perry and Kemy Amiche

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Nashville SC have signed free-agent American winger Nebiyou Perry through the 2025 MLS season and claimed French midfielder Kemy Amiche off waivers, the club announced Monday.
Perry joins the league after spending his entire career overseas in Europe, making 72 appearances across all competitions in Sweden and Germany.
A product of AIK Fotboll, the 23-year-old New York City native turned pro in 2017 with the Swedish top-flight powerhouse before joining FC Köln II the following year. By 2019 he was back in Sweden, first on loan with Trelleborgs FF before joining Östersunds FK. His best year to date was 2020, where he appeared in a career-high 26 matches while providing seven assists - also a personal best - with Östersunds.
Perry, who's been capped at the youth level by both the United States and Sweden, becomes the Coyotes' fourth offensive offseason signing, along with Fafà Picault, Jacob Shaffelburg and Tyler Freeman.
The 22-year-old from Goussainville, France most recently played for Asheville City SC in USL League 2, where he was ranked as the league's seventh best prospect during the summer of 2022, recording nine goals and five assists in 13 appearances.
Prior to joining Asheville City, Amiche played collegiately at Campbell University and earned first-team all-conference honors. Before moving stateside for college, he played with the FC Lorient youth academy and second team in his native France.
Nashville host their 2023 MLS season opener at GEODIS Park on Feb. 25 against New York City FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
