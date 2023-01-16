Your Monday Kickoff: The more things change, the more the Red Bulls stay the same

Seattle Sounders FC, the first-ever MLS participant at a FIFA Club World Cup, may face the tournament's most successful team when descending on Morocco in early February. The Rave Green, 2022 Concacaf Champions League winners, learned Friday morning that during their Feb. 4 entrance they’ll encounter either Al Ahly (Africa runner-up) or Auckland City (Oceania winner). Those two clubs start the tournament with a Feb. 1 Round One game, and the winner advances to face Seattle in the Second Round. Should Seattle win in the Second Round, a Semifinal showdown with four-time champions Real Madrid (Europe winner) awaits on Feb. 8. Los Blancos won all but one FIFA Club World Cup title from 2014-18.

The New York Red Bulls have signed winger Lewis Morgan to a new MLS contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. The 25-year-old Scottish attacker was acquired last winter from Inter Miami CF for $1.2 million in General Allocation Money, finishing as New York’s leading scorer in 2022 with 14 goals and four assists across 32 league games.

The New York Red Bulls have re-signed defender Kyle Duncan on a season-long loan from KV Oostende with a purchase option. The 25-year-old right back joined Oostende last January on a free transfer and made seven league appearances for the Belgian First Division A side before a loan move back to the Red Bulls in August.

It felt a little quiet this weekend. Kind of like we were building up towards one of the most explosive weeks of the whole offseason, but only building up to it. I’ve got a pretty good feeling about this week offering up some season-defining moves though (prayers for the folks in Atlanta). Until then, we have a few things to address. Starting with…

I won’t act like they’ve really and truly done anything earth-shattering here. But by bringing back right back Kyle Duncan and locking down Lewis Morgan long-term, the Red Bulls have set themselves up for another very Red Bulls season. That’s great news for fans with a keen interest in Energy Drink Soccer and the fate of Sisyphus.

I’m genuinely not trying to be dismissive here. It’s just that I, like pretty much everyone else at this point, don’t know whether to celebrate the Red Bulls run of playoff appearances without a trophy or feel bad about the entire process.

For Red Bulls fans here, you have to be excited about Duncan’s return and Morgan being around for a while. Duncan has been excellent for the majority of his time in MLS, and Morgan has turned into an immediate inclusion when people ask about the league’s most underrated players. Seriously, Morgan is kind of unreal. The 26-year-old spent his first season in MLS being the best player on Inter Miami’s inaugural team, dropped off a bit the next year as the team cratered, then came to Red Bulls and put up 14 goals and four assists last season. Morgan will be torching defenses for the next few years and every time it happens, the folks who don’t read The Daily Kickoff will turn to the person next to them and say “Who the hell is that?”

Most likely anyway. Maybe he gains a little star power as he continues to put up numbers for New York. But it’s kind of a bummer to know he’s going to be tasked with pushing the Red Bull-branded boulder up the mountain for a while. As good as Duncan and Morgan are, it still feels like we’re looking at the same old New York Red Bulls. There’s still time left in the offseason for that to change, but no one is expecting the kind of truly transformative moves or decisions that might lead to New York changing their fate.