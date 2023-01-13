Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers bring back striker Nathan Fogaça

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Option exercised

Nathan Fogaça is back with the Portland Timbers for the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Friday. They’ve exercised a contract option on the Brazilian attacker and hold a club option for 2024.

The 23-year-old originally signed with Portland last May, scoring twice in a 7-2 rout of Sporting Kansas City. Fogaça became the first player in Timbers’ history to register a brace in their debut, and those goals were his only tallies across 11 appearances (four starts).

Fogaça entered Portland’s organization last April when signing for MLS NEXT Pro side T2 from Brazilian side Coritiba. He’s also played on loan in the USL Championship with San Antonio FC.

Aside from Fogaça, the Timbers also have Felipe Mora and Jaroslaw Niezgoda as strikers. But new general manager Ned Grabavoy has said they’re looking to supplement the position for the 2023 season, so changes may arrive.

Portland open their new campaign on Feb. 25 when hosting Sporting Kansas City (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

WATCH: Nathan Fogaça proves clinical with Portland Timbers debut brace

Transfer Tracker Portland Timbers Nathan Uiliam Fogaça

