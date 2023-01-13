New England Revolution give Andrew Farrell new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The New England Revolution have signed defender Andrew Farrell to a contract extension using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), the club announced Friday.
Farrell’s new deal is for the 2023 MLS season, with two additional option years for 2024 and 2025.
The 30-year-old is the Revolution’s all-time leader in appearances (304), starts (301) and minutes played (26,792). He’ll soon begin his 11th MLS season, all with New England, since being selected first overall in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.
“Andrew Farrell is an important player in our team and has represented the Revolution with the utmost class throughout his decade with the club,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release.
“Andrew’s durability on the field and leadership in the locker room will continue to benefit our team. We are happy to reward Andrew with this new contract.”
The center back has never missed more than five games in a season over his 10-year MLS career. He has been voted the Revolution Defender of the Year five times by local media, including back-to-back honors in 2021 and 2022.
To great success, Farrell formed a first-choice center back pairing with Henry Kessler as New England won the 2021 MLS Supporters’ Shield in record-setting fashion (73 points). They’ll have some competition this year, though, after New England acquired Dave Romney in an offseason trade from Nashville SC. Former USMNT standout Omar Gonzalez is on the roster, too.
New England, who missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year, return to action on Feb. 25 when visiting Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
