New England Revolution give Andrew Farrell new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New England Revolution have signed defender Andrew Farrell to a contract extension using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), the club announced Friday.

Farrell’s new deal is for the 2023 MLS season, with two additional option years for 2024 and 2025.

The 30-year-old is the Revolution’s all-time leader in appearances (304), starts (301) and minutes played (26,792). He’ll soon ​​begin his 11th MLS season, all with New England, since being selected ​​first overall in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

“Andrew Farrell is an important player in our team and has represented the Revolution with the utmost class throughout his decade with the club,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release.