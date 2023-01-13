Chicago Fire, winger Stanislav Ivanov mutually part ways

The 23-year-old originally joined Chicago ahead of the 2021 season via transfer from Bulgarian club Levski Sofia. A knee injury limited him to one goal and one assist in 26 regular-season games (18 starts) across two seasons.

As Ivanov departs, Chicago still have first-choice wingers like Chris Mueller and Jairo Torres, while creative midfielders Brian Gutiérrez and Xherdan Shaqiri can also play out wide.

Chicago are entering their second season under head coach Ezra Hendrickson, eyeing their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2017. They’ll start their new season on Matchday 2 when hosting New York City FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).