Seattle Sounders could face Real Madrid: 2022 FIFA Club World Cup draw results

Seattle Sounders FC , the first-ever MLS participant at a FIFA Club World Cup, may face the tournament's most successful team when descending on Morocco in early February.

The Rave Green, 2022 Concacaf Champions League winners, learned Friday morning that during their Feb. 4 entrance they’ll encounter either Al Ahly (Africa runner-up) or Auckland City (Oceania winner). Those two clubs start the tournament with a Feb. 1 Round One game, and the winner advances to face Seattle in the Second Round.

Should Seattle win in the Second Round, a Semifinal showdown with four-time champions Real Madrid (Europe winner) awaits on Feb. 8. Los Blancos won all but one FIFA Club World Cup title from 2014-18.

The Sounders will head home if they lose in the Second Round, but a Semifinal berth ensures a place in either the Championship or Third Place game on Feb. 11 – giving them one or three guaranteed games at the annual competition (depending on results).