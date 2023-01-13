New York Red Bulls sign Lewis Morgan to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New York Red Bulls have signed winger Lewis Morgan to a new MLS contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.

The 25-year-old Scottish attacker was acquired last winter from Inter Miami CF for $1.2 million in General Allocation Money, finishing as New York’s leading scorer in 2022 with 14 goals and four assists across 32 league games.

Those efforts helped RBNY book a co-league-leading 13th straight trip to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, with six goals arriving from penalty kicks last season.