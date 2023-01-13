Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign Lewis Morgan to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Lewis Morgan RBNY

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New York Red Bulls have signed winger Lewis Morgan to a new MLS contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.

The 25-year-old Scottish attacker was acquired last winter from Inter Miami CF for $1.2 million in General Allocation Money, finishing as New York’s leading scorer in 2022 with 14 goals and four assists across 32 league games.

Those efforts helped RBNY book a co-league-leading 13th straight trip to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, with six goals arriving from penalty kicks last season.

“We are extremely happy to be able to sign Lewis to a new contract,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. “He had a tremendous first season with us, where he was a main contributor for the club, and we are excited to keep him at the club.”

Before playing for New York, Morgan tallied seven goals and 12 assists in 57 appearances across two seasons with Inter Miami. He was named Team MVP during the Herons’ inaugural campaign in 2020.

Morgan’s professional career started in his native Scotland for Saint Mirren and then powerhouse side Celtic. He’s also played on loan in England at Sunderland.

“Lewis was a very important player for our club last season,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “He is a great player and person, who we are very excited to have with us and help us accomplish our goals for this season.”

The Red Bulls start their 2023 campaign with a visit to Orlando City SC on Feb. 25 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls Lewis Morgan

Related Stories

Chicago Fire, winger Stanislav Ivanov mutually part ways
CF Montréal sign ​​midfielder Ilias Iliadis
Sporting Kansas City sign midfielder Danny Flores
More News
More News
FC Dallas "looking at different options" at DP after Franco Jara exit

FC Dallas "looking at different options" at DP after Franco Jara exit
Chicago Fire, winger Stanislav Ivanov mutually part ways
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire, winger Stanislav Ivanov mutually part ways
CF Montréal sign ​​midfielder Ilias Iliadis
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign ​​midfielder Ilias Iliadis
Sporting Kansas City sign midfielder Danny Flores
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign midfielder Danny Flores
Tyler Adams named 2022 US Soccer Male Player of the Year

Tyler Adams named 2022 US Soccer Male Player of the Year
Portland Timbers bring back striker Nathan Fogaça
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers bring back striker Nathan Fogaça
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video