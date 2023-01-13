New York Red Bulls sign Lewis Morgan to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The New York Red Bulls have signed winger Lewis Morgan to a new MLS contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.
The 25-year-old Scottish attacker was acquired last winter from Inter Miami CF for $1.2 million in General Allocation Money, finishing as New York’s leading scorer in 2022 with 14 goals and four assists across 32 league games.
Those efforts helped RBNY book a co-league-leading 13th straight trip to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, with six goals arriving from penalty kicks last season.
“We are extremely happy to be able to sign Lewis to a new contract,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. “He had a tremendous first season with us, where he was a main contributor for the club, and we are excited to keep him at the club.”
Before playing for New York, Morgan tallied seven goals and 12 assists in 57 appearances across two seasons with Inter Miami. He was named Team MVP during the Herons’ inaugural campaign in 2020.
Morgan’s professional career started in his native Scotland for Saint Mirren and then powerhouse side Celtic. He’s also played on loan in England at Sunderland.
“Lewis was a very important player for our club last season,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “He is a great player and person, who we are very excited to have with us and help us accomplish our goals for this season.”
The Red Bulls start their 2023 campaign with a visit to Orlando City SC on Feb. 25 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant