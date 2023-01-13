Colorado Rapids re-sign homegrown defender Michael Edwards

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The Colorado Rapids have re-signed homegrown player Michael Edwards through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025, the club announced Friday.

The 22-year-old defender, who joined the Rapids in 2021 after they acquired his homegrown priority from D.C. United, has yet to make his first-team debut. He spent his first year under contract with the Rapids on loan at USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, scoring two goals in 24 games while helping the Switchbacks reach the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

“Mike was a key contributor on our inaugural Rapids 2 roster last year and also played an important role in the Switchbacks’ deep playoff run during his loan there,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado's EVP & general manager, said in a release.