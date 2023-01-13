Colorado Rapids re-sign homegrown defender Michael Edwards

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
The Colorado Rapids have re-signed homegrown player Michael Edwards through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025, the club announced Friday.
The 22-year-old defender, who joined the Rapids in 2021 after they acquired his homegrown priority from D.C. United, has yet to make his first-team debut. He spent his first year under contract with the Rapids on loan at USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, scoring two goals in 24 games while helping the Switchbacks reach the Western Conference Quarterfinals.
“Mike was a key contributor on our inaugural Rapids 2 roster last year and also played an important role in the Switchbacks’ deep playoff run during his loan there,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado's EVP & general manager, said in a release.
“We’re delighted to re-sign him and look forward to seeing his continued development with the club.”
Edwards divided 2022 between MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Rapids 2, scoring one goal in 12 matches, and another stint with Colorado Springs. The Virginia native made 10 appearances his second time around in the USL Championship, advancing to the Western Conference Final.
He initially came up through the VfL Wolfsburg youth system in Germany, making 14 appearances with their U-19 side before playing 17 games in the local fourth division with Wolfsburg II. He also trained with Wolfsburg's Bundesliga squad.
Colorado kick off their 2023 MLS regular season on Feb. 26 on the road against Seattle Sounders FC (8:00 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FS1)
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant