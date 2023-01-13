Gareth Bale: "I’ll never forget" my LAFC experience

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Gareth Bale LAFC

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Gareth Bale will always cherish his briefer-than-expected spell at LAFC.

The Welsh superstar conveyed as much in a farewell video message LAFC shared in the wake of Monday’s surprise news that the 33-year-old forward has retired from professional soccer.

“I just want to say thank you for my welcome, being here in LA,” Bale said, swinging by LAFC’s training facility to offer goodbyes. “It’s been an amazing experience and to win the MLS Cup together and create lasting memories is something I’ll never forget. So thank you very much.”

Bale’s legacy will forever center around his goal in MLS Cup 2022, an equalizing header deep in extra time that sent his man-down squad to penalty kicks against the Philadelphia Union. It was a Hollywood-esque moment that Bale was signed last June to provide.

“There’s nothing even close to Gareth’s goal in terms of historical moments at LAFC,” co-president and general manager John Thorrington said earlier this week.

That was the highlight of his 13 games in Black & Gold, originally arriving last June after leaving Real Madrid. His two titles won (MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield) gave him 21 trophies across an ​​illustrious 18-year career that also included stops at Premier League sides Southampton and Tottenham.

With Bale’s exit, LAFC now certainly have an open Designated Player spot to use – his summertime contract option would have bumped him into DP status alongside forwards Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga.

Now, it’s nothing but well wishes as Wales’ all-time scorer and appearance leader enters his next chapter after featuring at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Los Angeles Football Club Gareth Bale

Related Stories

LAFC executives John Thorrington & Larry Freedman sign contract extensions
LAFC begin roster reload: "There’s still quite a few moving parts"
LAFC sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović from Everton
More News
More News
Gareth Bale: "I’ll never forget" my LAFC experience

Gareth Bale: "I’ll never forget" my LAFC experience
FC Dallas "looking at different options" at DP after Franco Jara exit

FC Dallas "looking at different options" at DP after Franco Jara exit
Chicago Fire, winger Stanislav Ivanov mutually part ways
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire, winger Stanislav Ivanov mutually part ways
CF Montréal sign ​​midfielder Ilias Iliadis
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign ​​midfielder Ilias Iliadis
Sporting Kansas City sign midfielder Danny Flores
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign midfielder Danny Flores
Tyler Adams named 2022 US Soccer Male Player of the Year

Tyler Adams named 2022 US Soccer Male Player of the Year
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video