Tyler Adams named 2022 US Soccer Male Player of the Year

Tyler Adams has been voted the 2022 US Soccer Male Player of the Year after captaining the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the federation announced Friday.
The 23-year-old New York Red Bulls youth product helped lead the USMNT to a Round of 16 appearance in Qatar before they fell to the Netherlands. He also won the DFB-Pokal with RB Leipzig before securing a reported $24 million summertime move to English Premier League side Leeds United, leaving behind a three-and-a-half-year spell in the German Bundesliga.
Of the five finalists, Adams earned 71.6% of the overall tabulated votes followed by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic (14.7%) and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner (8.2%). Fans, coaches, players, executives, media members and more are among the voting block.
“Receiving this type of recognition is certainly special, but for me the team’s success is the most important thing,” Adams said in a release. “Having the experience of going to the World Cup, performing well as a group and moving the sport forward in the United States was super important to me this year, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”
On the year, Adams led the USMNT with 1,131 minutes played and 14 starts. The defensive midfielder was also the youngest captain in Qatar and the youngest USMNT captain at the World Cup since 1950, a recognition he earned via teammate nomination.
First awarded in 1984, 26 players have been awarded US Soccer Male Player of the Year. The full list can be found below.
All-time winners
- 2022: Tyler Adams
- 2021: Christian Pulisic (3)
- 2020: Weston McKennie
- 2019: Christian Pulisic (2)
- 2018: Zack Steffen
- 2017: Christian Pulisic
- 2016: Jozy Altidore (2)
- 2015: Michael Bradley
- 2014: Tim Howard
- 2013: Jozy Altidore
- 2012: Clint Dempsey (3)
- 2011: Clint Dempsey (2)
- 2010: Landon Donovan (4)
- 2009: Landon Donovan (3)
- 2008: Tim Howard
- 2007: Clint Dempsey
- 2006: Oguchi Onyewu
- 2005: Kasey Keller (3)
- 2004: Landon Donovan (2)
- 2003: Landon Donovan
- 2002: Brad Friedel
- 2001: Earnie Stewart
- 2000: Chris Armas
- 1999: Kasey Keller (2)
- 1998: Cobi Jones
- 1997: Kasey Keller
- 1996: Eric Wynalda
- 1995: Alexi Lalas
- 1994: Marcelo Balboa (2)
- 1993: Thomas Dooley
- 1992: Marcelo Balboa
- 1991: Hugo Perez
- 1990: Tab Ramos
- 1989: Mike Windischmann
- 1988: Peter Vermes
- 1987: Brent Goulet
- 1986: Paul Caligiuri
- 1985: Perry Van der Beck
- 1984: Rick Davis