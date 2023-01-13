Tyler Adams named 2022 US Soccer Male Player of the Year

The 23-year-old New York Red Bulls youth product helped lead the USMNT to a Round of 16 appearance in Qatar before they fell to the Netherlands. He also won the DFB-Pokal with RB Leipzig before securing a reported $24 million summertime move to English Premier League side Leeds United, leaving behind a three-and-a-half-year spell in the German Bundesliga.

Of the five finalists, Adams earned 71.6% of the overall tabulated votes followed by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic (14.7%) and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner (8.2%). Fans, coaches, players, executives, media members and more are among the voting block.

“Receiving this type of recognition is certainly special, but for me the team’s success is the most important thing,” Adams said in a release. “Having the experience of going to the World Cup, performing well as a group and moving the sport forward in the United States was super important to me this year, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”