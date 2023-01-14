New York Red Bulls sign homegrown midfielder Peter Stroud

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed homegrown midfielder Peter Stroud through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Saturday.

Stroud, 20, most recently played three seasons at Duke University. Aside from spending time in the RBNY Academy, he also played overseas in England for West Ham United’s youth system.

"We are very happy to sign Peter to a homegrown contract," Red Bulls sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a statement. "Peter is a talented midfielder that has demonstrated great success at both collegiate and academy levels, and we are very delighted to have him at our club."

While at Duke, Stroud earned back-to-back ACC Midfielder of the Year honors and in 2022 was named a MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist, an award given to college soccer’s top player. He tallied six goals and 12 assists in 56 games for the Blue Devils from 2020-22.

The northern New Jersey native has also played for several US youth national teams, mainly the U-17s.

“Peter has shown us many great qualities on and off the field,” RBNY head coach Gerhard Struber said. “He is an exciting young talent, and we are really looking forward to having him on our roster for next season.”

Stroud is the younger brother of St. Louis CITY SC winger Jared Stroud. Now-Nashville SC midfielder Sean Davis, a former RBNY captain, also signed a homegrown deal after starring at Duke University.

The Red Bulls open their 2023 campaign on Feb. 25 when visiting Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).