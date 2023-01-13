Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign midfielder Danny Flores

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Sporting Kansas City logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have claimed midfielder Danny Flores off waivers and signed him for the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-26, the club announced Friday.

The 20-year-old former US youth international begins his professional career after a two-year college stint at Virginia Tech. He recorded five goals and five assists across 33 games with the Hokies, placing on the ACC All-Freshman team in 2021.

Flores has also spent portions of three seasons in the USL Championship, representing Philadelphia Union II from 2019-20 and Oakland Roots SC in 2021. He has two goals and two assists in 32 games in the second division.

At the youth level, Flores played with MLS NEXT member club Shattuck St. Mary’s in Minnesota. He was also previously in the Philadelphia Union’s youth system.

After missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year, SKC return to action on Feb. 25 when traveling to face the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Sporting Kansas City

Related Stories

Chicago Fire, winger Stanislav Ivanov mutually part ways
CF Montréal sign ​​midfielder Ilias Iliadis
Portland Timbers bring back striker Nathan Fogaça
More News
More News
FC Dallas "looking at different options" at DP after Franco Jara exit

FC Dallas "looking at different options" at DP after Franco Jara exit
Chicago Fire, winger Stanislav Ivanov mutually part ways
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire, winger Stanislav Ivanov mutually part ways
CF Montréal sign ​​midfielder Ilias Iliadis
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign ​​midfielder Ilias Iliadis
Sporting Kansas City sign midfielder Danny Flores
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign midfielder Danny Flores
Tyler Adams named 2022 US Soccer Male Player of the Year

Tyler Adams named 2022 US Soccer Male Player of the Year
Portland Timbers bring back striker Nathan Fogaça
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers bring back striker Nathan Fogaça
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video