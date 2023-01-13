Sporting Kansas City sign midfielder Danny Flores

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have claimed midfielder Danny Flores off waivers and signed him for the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-26, the club announced Friday.

The 20-year-old former US youth international begins his professional career after a two-year college stint at Virginia Tech. He recorded five goals and five assists across 33 games with the Hokies, placing on the ACC All-Freshman team in 2021.

Flores has also spent portions of three seasons in the USL Championship, representing Philadelphia Union II from 2019-20 and Oakland Roots SC in 2021. He has two goals and two assists in 32 games in the second division.

At the youth level, Flores played with MLS NEXT member club Shattuck St. Mary’s in Minnesota. He was also previously in the Philadelphia Union’s youth system.

After missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year, SKC return to action on Feb. 25 when traveling to face the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).