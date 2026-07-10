Western Conference: Evaluating every club's season & what’s next

Which clubs have exceeded expectations? Which ones haven’t reached them? Which stars are must-watch? And what comes next for these 15 teams?

MLS games are nearly back after the 2026 FIFA World Cup . So, let's get caught up on every team in the Western Conference.

What’s next: With a leadership change on the way, the rest of this season can be about finding building blocks for the future. Owen Wolff is already one of those pillars. Discovering the young midfielder’s most impactful position would be a boost.

Star to watch: Brandon Vazquez is back from his ACL injury and should play a major role in the rest of Austin’s season. The big-bodied striker is a nightmare for opposing center backs.

Season in a nutshell: After another splashy offseason saw Facundo Torres join the fold, things haven’t fully clicked. Austin are second-to-last in the West and parted ways with sporting director Rodolfo Borrell and head coach Nico Estévez. Jim Curtin is set to take over on the sidelines in 2027, and Davy Arnaud is the interim coach until then.

What’s next: The Rapids will benefit from a few tweaks in the summer transfer window. But they’ll also benefit from growing continuity in Wells’ system and the chance for newcomers to hit their stride.

Star to watch: Rafael Navarro has been among the most dangerous attackers in MLS this year. Free to drop into midfield from his No. 9 position to help make plays before getting into scoring positions, the Brazilian striker has 8g/4a.

Season in a nutshell: There’s been some genuine good for the Rapids on the field, with first-year head coach Matt Wells instilling an enthralling, possession-based style. Still, consistency has been lacking for Colorado as they chase an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

What’s next: Really, it should be more of the same for Dallas. With head coach Eric Quill’s balanced tactical approach and Santiago Moreno waiting to be fully unleashed, there’s a lot to like about this group.

Star to watch: Leading FC Dallas with 12 goals on the year? Check. Starting and scoring for Croatia against England at the World Cup? Check. Petar Musa , a well-rounded striker, is an absolute star.

Season in a nutshell: With an improved squad from the one that made a late-season playoff push in 2025, FC Dallas have climbed to fourth in the West. Along the way, they’ve shown impressive skill against the other contenders in their conference.

What’s next: With USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn back from injury, Houston can become among the smoothest possession teams in MLS. If they balance that with enough solidity to hang defensively, the Dynamo could be a problem out West.

Season in a nutshell: It took some time for Houston to find a personnel recipe that worked, but they've found answers with just two losses in their last eight games before the World Cup break. The defense has wavered at times, but the Dynamo’s Guilherme -led attack has helped push them above the playoff line.

What’s next: More additions in the transfer market. After adding several building blocks in the winter window, SKC’s front office has already secured three new projected starters along the backline – and there’s more room to work.

Star to watch: One of the most dangerous strikers in MLS, Dejan Joveljić leads Sporting KC with six goals. His penalty-box presence can’t be ignored by opposing defenders.

Season in a nutshell: A rebuilding year was very much expected for Sporting Kansas City , who are in their first season under head coach Raphael Wicky and general manager David Lee. But with just 11 points through 14 games, the early returns are rougher than anticipated.

What’s next: Expect fireworks in the summer transfer window after LA transferred Gabriel Pec to Brazil's Cruzeiro for a club-record fee. Elsewhere, there’s more room for the team to gel after plenty of turnover in the last two seasons.

Star to watch: With nine goal contributions (4g/5a) in just over 1,000 league minutes, Marco Reus has been a key playmaker in Puig’s absence. The fact that the Borussia Dortmund legend has been healthy enough to start 12 of 15 regular-season games has been crucial.

Season in a nutshell: With the heartbreaking news that Riqui Puig would miss yet another season due to a knee injury , the Galaxy were dealt a tough blow before the year even began. Still, with plenty of attacking talent in the team and a savvy winter transfer window, to see them in ninth out West is something of a surprise.

What’s next: There’s some room for LAFC to maneuver at the top of the roster, but they don't have any glaring needs in the transfer market. That’s exactly the position of strength that teams want to be in. It’s all about finding a potentially complementary piece and improving on-field chemistry.

Star to watch: With a co-league-leading nine assists but still scoreless in league play, Son is the main man to watch for LAFC. If the South Korean superstar and Denis Bouanga can link up like they did last season , this team will be nearly impossible to stop.

Season in a nutshell: To their credit, LAFC made as deep a run in this year’s Concacaf Champions Cup as any other in-league rival. But sitting outside the home playoff spots in the West isn’t where this club expects to be. Without Son Heung-Min firing in front of goal just yet, the Black & Gold have left something on the table in head coach Marc Dos Santos' first year.

What’s next: There’s still some work to be done for Minnesota when it comes to defining their on-field approach. Just how aggressive does Knowles want to be defensively? How much more possession-oriented do they want to be? Also, will Colombian superstar James Rodríguez return? Or is that half-season experiment over?

Star to watch: Joaquín Pereyra is reportedly the subject of multi-million dollar transfer interest from Europe, and for good reason. The Argentine midfielder is among the best creators in MLS, whether from dead balls or open play.

Season in a nutshell: With a new head coach in Cameron Knowles and some major personnel shifts over the last two transfer windows, Minnesota were expected to go through some growing pains in 2026. Still, the Loons sit a respectable eighth in the West ahead of play resuming.

What’s next: Finding a new head coach, for starters. There’s also a need to iron out the best attacking setup for this team, one that gets Velde and attacking midfielder David Da Costa both firing.

Star to watch: If there’s a Timbers player who can create a moment of magic out of nothing, it’s Kristoffer Velde . The tricky winger is always eager to reach into his bag of tricks and proved as much in last year’s playoffs.

Season in a nutshell: This year hasn’t gone according to plan for the Timbers , who moved on from head coach Phil Neville just before the World Cup break. Portland are averaging one point per game and have not lived up to their potential.

What’s next: Seeing how far this team can go, mostly. While the possibility of a big-money transfer for Luna or Gozo is real, RSL have an equally real shot at a trophy if they can keep this squad together.

Star to watch: It’s tough to pick just one, but Gozo gets the nod. The 19-year-old attacker has 11 goal contributions (6g/5a) in just over 1,200 minutes and will be in the USMNT picture before you know it.

What’s next: Finding a way to avoid needless red cards and goal concessions will be a top priority. The same could be said of adding another attacking Designated Player who makes this team even more difficult to stop.

Star to watch: Anders Dreyer is a constant nuisance for opposing defenders. The Danish national teamer has notched 15 goal contributions (6g/9a) in 15 games this year and doesn’t show signs of slowing down.

Season in a nutshell: Things started brilliantly for San Diego in 2026, with a resounding victory over LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM in early-round Concacaf Champions Cup play. But after that? Defensive errors and red cards became the norm, leading the team to five straight losses in April. After a historic expansion campaign in 2025, it’s been tough sledding for the sophomores.

Standings: 2nd in West, 32 points (10W-3L-2D)

Expectations: Exceeded

Season in a nutshell: Even those of us who thought San Jose would be a dangerous team despite their exodus of attacking talent during the winter didn’t expect this. The Earthquakes are currently second in the West and have been a delightfully well-rounded outfit in 2026. With game-breakers in attack and a strong defensive foundation, head coach Bruce Arena’s squad is one of the scariest in MLS.

Star to watch: Take your eyes off Niko Tsakiris at your own peril. The 21-year-old homegrown midfielder has been an elite creator when healthy, and he should be back from injury (groin) for the business end of this season.

What’s next: More of the same, really. Getting Tsakiris and Timo Werner fit and firing again will be paramount, but there’s little need to change the recipe for a team that already looks like a trophy contender. Though it sounds like San Jose, beyond new goalkeeper Angus Gunn, could have some key additions coming down the road.