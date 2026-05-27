Sergio Córdova to depart St. Louis CITY after loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan expiration

Sergio Córdova will depart St. Louis CITY SC when his loan from Swiss side BSC Young Boys formally expires on June 30, the club announced Wednesday.

The Venezuelan international striker, who joined St. Louis in late February, produced 1g/1a in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Cordova, a former Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Real Salt Lake attacker, occupied a Designated Player roster spot.

“We would like to thank Sergio for his professionalism during his short time with us and wish him and his family all the best in the next chapter of his career," said sporting director Corey Wray.

With the MLS season on pause for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. St. Louis return to action on July 16 vs. arch-rivals Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).

The MLS summer transfer window spans from July 13 to Sept. 2, allowing teams to add mid-year reinforcements.