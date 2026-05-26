Cedric Teuchert to leave St. Louis CITY this summer

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Departure

Cedric Teuchert will leave St. Louis CITY SC when his contract expires on June 30, the club announced Tuesday.

Signed as a free agent in the summer of 2024, the German forward tallied 10g/7a in 49 appearances for St. Louis.

Before arriving in St. Louis, Teuchert spent his entire professional career in Germany. He featured in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga with FC Schalke 04, 1. FC Nürnberg, Union Berlin and Hannover 96.

“Cedi brought valuable experience to the group, represented the club well and created some unique memories for our fans, especially when he first arrived," said sporting director Corey Wray.