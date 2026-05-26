Cedric Teuchert to leave St. Louis CITY this summer

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Departure
Cedric Teuchert will leave St. Louis CITY SC when his contract expires on June 30, the club announced Tuesday.
Signed as a free agent in the summer of 2024, the German forward tallied 10g/7a in 49 appearances for St. Louis.
Before arriving in St. Louis, Teuchert spent his entire professional career in Germany. He featured in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga with FC Schalke 04, 1. FC Nürnberg, Union Berlin and Hannover 96.
“Cedi brought valuable experience to the group, represented the club well and created some unique memories for our fans, especially when he first arrived," said sporting director Corey Wray.
"Everyone at the club would like to thank him for his contributions over the last two years, and we all wish him the best in his next step."
With the MLS season on pause for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. St. Louis return to action on July 16 vs. arch-rivals Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
The MLS summer transfer window spans from July 13 to Sept. 2, allowing teams to add mid-year reinforcements.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker