Argentina vs. Switzerland: Sporting KC connections, Messi memories & World Cup history

As Lionel Messi and Argentina practice at Sporting Kansas City 's training center ahead of Saturday's FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matchup against Switzerland, perhaps nobody has a clearer connection to the occasion than Raphael Wicky.

"I think we have a very experienced team as well, who I really believe has a chance to go further than what they are now. It's one game and everything's possible in this game.”

“But our team has grown so much over the last 10 years and have gained so much experience. On a club level, all these players play in top, top, top clubs. Every single weekend, they face this real pressure. Then, as a national team, all these players have gained so much experience in tournaments. [Whether it is] a Euro, which is a big, big tournament as well, with the best teams and a lot of pressure, or World Cups.

“I believe this is probably one of the biggest, or the biggest game [in Switzerland's history], playing against Argentina with Messi; it's a huge game,” Wicky told MLSsoccer.com this week.

The SKC head coach is a former Switzerland international who represented his country on the world stage at Germany 2006, and will now watch on as a slew of players he formerly coached, led by a manager he previously played with, attempt to deliver the biggest victory in the history of Swiss soccer at Kansas City Stadium (9 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

“It's just a confirmation and nice to see,” said Wicky. “I'm very pleased and happy to see that they're having such an amazing career and now obviously that they can also experience what I have experienced as a player; playing at a World Cup is the biggest thing you can achieve playing for your country.”

At FC Basel in 2017-18, he told now-Inter Milan center back Manuel Akanji, “The way you play and the potential you have is similar to Vincent [Kompany]” as they reached the UCL Round of 16 for the third time in club history.

Alongside Christian Fassnacht, Cedric Itten and Fabien Rieder at BSC Young Boys in 2022-23, Wicky led the team to the Swiss league and cup double while famously qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

“It's really nice to see and to follow their careers,” said Wicky. “For example, Breel Embolo, I coached him when he was 16 years old at FC Basel in the under-18 team. But after six months, I told the academy director, 'He's too good. He needs to go higher up. It doesn't make sense to stay with me.' Even if he would have probably helped me winning games more, but it's obviously about the development of the player… and that happened with many other players. It's nice to be somewhere part of their career, like they were part of my career.”

Whether playing on the national team with current Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin before overlapping coaching careers at FC Thun, or the 10 players on their squad whom he previously coached, Wicky has ties to nearly half of Switzerland’s World Cup squad.

Unique challenge

Those players now have an opportunity to do what no Swiss team has ever done: win a World Cup quarterfinal match. The last time Switzerland reached this stage was over 70 years ago, when the country hosted the tournament in 1954, beating Italy twice before eventually falling to Austria. However, the challenge this time around is even bigger.

Carrying a No. 19 FIFA World Ranking, Switzerland will have to contend with the No. 1-ranked team in the world, the defending World Cup champions, led by Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi. And once again, Wicky knows firsthand just how difficult such a proposition will be, having earned his 75th and final Switzerland cap in a 1-1 draw against Messi and Argentina in 2007.

“I remember very well that they had a really strong team. I remember that Messi was [19] then, but he was already then on another level… You could feel it," Wicky recalled. "I mean, if you go through the names who played then, and whoever lived in that era, that know that these players were already really good and world-class players, but Messi was already then, just above.

“I don't think there are any words for Messi, for this [World Cup] campaign, for his whole career. I think every time, every year, we're just in awe again. I just think we all need to enjoy as long as he still plays. Those players or those athletes, it's just amazing that we can now, obviously compete against them, but also that we can actually follow their careers."

This World Cup, Messi has a tournament-best eight goals and has broken the all-time World Cup goals record, reaching 21 total.

"There are really not many words to describe what he does every single year since, I mean, I played against him back in 2007," Wicky said. "So that is almost 20 years and he's doing what he does [for] almost 20 years. It's unbelievable.”

Now, it’s up to Switzerland to try to put an end to those decades of dominance in what could potentially be the final international game of Messi’s career by beating the reigning champions in Switzerland’s fourth-ever World Cup quarterfinal appearance.