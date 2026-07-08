San Jose Earthquakes sign Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed goalkeeper Angus Gunn, the club announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Scotland international is under contract through the 2029-30 MLS season.

He was out of contract after last playing for English Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

“We’re pleased to sign a quality goalkeeper in Angus Gunn with English Premier League and international experience, most recently as a starter at the World Cup,” said sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena.

“We’re looking forward to integrating him into the club for the second half of the season and welcome him to San Jose.”

Gunn has recorded 59 clean sheets in 218 first-team appearances across stints with Nottingham Forest, Stoke City, Southampton and Norwich City. He graduated from the Manchester City academy.

Internationally, Gunn has earned 25 caps with Scotland and recently started all three of their matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At the World Cup break, San Jose are second in the Western Conference with 32 points (10W-3L-2D record). They'll return to MLS action on July 22 when they host Orlando City (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).