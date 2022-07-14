Transfer Roundup: Slonina closer to Chelsea? Luis Suarez considering offers & more

The transfer news, it never stops. Especially not when the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens, as it did July 7, offering teams the last chance to make big additions for the stretch run.

… and thus rendering Julian Carranza eligible to play for the Philadelphia Union against Inter Miami CF in Wednesday night's win. Just incredible stuff. But with the club operating under the impression that Carranza would be unavailable leading up to the game, Cory Burke was slated to start and did so even after Carranza was made available for just $500k General Allocation Money (GAM), with Miami retaining a future transfer percentage.

This move should surprise no one. When originally acquired, I raved about how perfectly Carranza would fit with the Union. It’s worked out just as planned. The Argentine forward is defensively elite, one whose strengths suit the club's high pressing/transition nature and a two-forward system.

Carranza’s hat trick against D.C. United brought him to seven goals in just over 1,100 minutes. That’s on pace for a 15-goal season after a career where he had not previously passed 1,000 minutes nor scored more than four times in a league campaign. But the growth was expected in a new team with regular playing time.

The only surprise was the timing. Loan players are not permitted to play against their parent club, so Carranza would have been unavailable Wednesday had the move not been made permanent. Manager Jim Curtin also noted that Carranza’s purchase option had an automatic trigger once he hit 15 goal involvements. He currently has seven goals and four assists.

Philadelphia traded Kacper Przybylko to Chicago Fire FC for $1.1 million in GAM. He has returned only three goals for his new club. Sergio Santos had one goal in 600 minutes before the Union traded him to FC Cincinnati for $300,000 GAM up-front with incentives worth close to $1 million in GAM. By comparison, Carranza stays for what could be a lot less.