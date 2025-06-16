St. Louis CITY: João Klauss named Player of the Matchday

This is the second career Player of the Matchday award for Klauss, who took the honors on Matchday 35 of the 2023 season after scoring a brace in a 4-1 rout of archrivals Sporting Kansas City .

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.