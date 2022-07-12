Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign Colombian winger Edwin Mosquera via U22 Initiative

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have acquired Colombian winger Edwin Mosquera from Deportivo Independiente Medellín as a U22 Initiative signing, the club announced Tuesday.

Mosquera, 21, joins on a four-year contract and is their third U22 Initiative player alongside midfielders Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra.

“Edwin is an exciting winger with a unique profile and is someone who will bring a different dynamic to our team,” VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He will add competition to our attacking group and we’re excited to welcome him to Atlanta United.”

Mosquera has made 55 first-team appearances across Colombia, Brazil (loan to Juventude) and Argentina (loan to Aldosivi). He’s recorded four assists as a professional, though awaits his first goal.

Mosquera has represented Colombia at the U-20 level, starting a pair of friendlies against Ecuador in December 2020. In the first match, a 5-1 win for Colombia, he tallied a goal and an assist.

He joins goalkeeper Raul Gudino, defender Juan José Purata and fullback Aiden McFadden as Secondary Transfer Window signings in Atlanta. The window runs from July 7 to Aug. 4.

