Philadelphia Union exercise purchase option on Julian Carranza from Inter Miami

The Philadelphia Union have permanently acquired forward Julian Carranza from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $500,000 in General Allocation Money and a future transfer percentage, the clubs announced Wednesday.

Philadelphia had originally acquired Carranza on loan last December from Miami ​​in exchange for a natural second-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The new funds break down as $250k of GAM in both 2023 and 2024. His contract with the Union is guaranteed through 2023 with an option for 2024.

The move makes the Young Designated Player eligible to play tonight at Inter Miami (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) after the initial intra-league loan agreement meant he’d have to sit out. He’s coming off a hat-trick performance in a 7-0 win over D.C. United, which earned him MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 19.