Philadelphia Union's Julián Carranza named Week 20 Continental Player of the Week

After helping power his team's historic 7-0 rout of D.C. United in Week 19, Philadelphia Union forward Julián Carranza has garnered MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for his efforts.

After missing an opportunity to complete the hat trick with a penalty kick that was saved by D.C. United goalkeeper Rafael Romo in the 70th minute, Carranza would find his third on 72 minutes with a far-post finish that marked Philly's final goal of the 7-0 drubbing. It was Carranza's first career MLS hat trick, making him the fifth Union player to ever accomplish the feat and the 10th in MLS this season.

The Argentine forward was at the center of the record-setting victory for Philadelphia, starting with a spectacular overhead kick golazo in the 22nd minute that put the Union ahead 2-0. Just three minutes later, Carranza found his brace by re-directing a cross from Leon Flach from close range.

Carranza is the first Union player to win MLS Player of the Week since recently-traded teammate Sergio Santos in Week 20 of 2020. He also becomes the first Union player to win the award in their first season with the club since Borek Dockal in Week 17 of 2018.

Carranza and the Union will look to carry the momentum from the emphatic victory into Week 20, when they travel to DRV PNK Stadium to take on Inter Miami CF (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).