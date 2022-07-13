Luis Suarez: What are possible MLS destinations this summer?

That’s the million-dollar question after it emerged Monday Luis Suarez says he has "five or six offers" from MLS teams upon leaving Atletico Madrid, making the Uruguay national team star a free agent five months before the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Accordingly, the Extratime crew tossed out some possible MLS destinations for the 35-year-old striker, who’s expressed a desire to join a team capable of making an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run to potentially stay playing through November, when La Celeste and their all-time leading scorer head to the Middle East for Group H play.

Supporters' Shield frontrunners?

One scenario, co-host Andrew Wiebe said, involves Austin FC. The second-year club is firmly in the Supporters’ Shield race and could offload outcast forward Cecilio Dominguez to open the Designated Player spot Suarez would likely command. Dominguez (since reinstated) hasn’t played since late March following a league investigation into possible off-field misconduct.

“If you could move off Cecilio, you just got a winger,” Wiebe said, referencing Washington Corozo’s recent arrival. “I love Maxi Urruti with all my arrow-slinging heart, but [Sebastian] Driussi and Suarez?”

As enticing as that partnership would be, pace-setting LAFC were kicked around as another possibility. They have an open DP spot, and have already brought in Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini this summer on Targeted Allocation Money deals. But the Black & Gold would also face a logjam in the No. 9 role, and Cristian Arango, the 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year, has a strong 21 goals and four assists in 36 games (28 starts) since arriving last summer from Colombia.