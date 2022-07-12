Toronto FC open DP spot as Carlos Salcedo returns to Mexico

The move opens a second Designated Player spot for Toronto and comes a little less than six months removed from the 28-year-old center back arriving from Liga MX’s Tigres UANL in a swap of former DP winger Yeferson Soteldo.

“We’d like to thank Carlos for his efforts during a difficult time,” TFC president Bill Manning said in a release. “In the end, Carlos felt it was most important to return to Mexico to be with his wife and children. We fully support Carlos’ decision and wish him the best in the future.”