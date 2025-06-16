Team of the Matchday: San Diego & Montréal stars key big wins

Before the FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup break, stars delivered to slot onto the Matchday 19 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Not to be outdone, San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer netted a brace and an assist in a 4-2 victory at Minnesota United FC. The Danish international threw his hat in the ring for AT&T Goal of the Year with a jaw-dropping half-field strike, vaulting past Lionel Messi to top the MLS goal contribution charts with 17 (8g/9a).

San Diego's other two goals came from Milan Iloski, including an outstanding solo run in stoppage time from deep inside his own half to put the cherry on top of the Western Conference road trip. Iloski subbed on in the second half, continuing his excellent loan period from Danish Superliga sister side Nordsjælland.