Team of the Matchday: San Diego & Montréal stars key big wins

Before the FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup break, stars delivered to slot onto the Matchday 19 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Joe Willis (NSH) - Guilherme Biro (ATX), Jalen Neal (MTL), Juan Mosquera (POR) - Hannes Wolf (NYC), Luciano Acosta (DAL), Marco Reus (LA), Anders Dreyer (SD) - João Klauss (STL), Prince Owusu (MTL), Milan Iloski (SD)
Coach: Bradley Carnell (PHI)
Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Rodrigo Schlegel (ORL), Jeppe Tverskov (SD), Maxi Moralez (NYC), Gabriel Pec (LA), Diego Rossi (CLB), Sam Surridge (NSH), Markus Anderson (PHI), Kévin Denkey (CIN)
Team highlights
João Klauss made history for St. Louis CITY SC by scoring the club's first hat trick, culminating in a stunning 90+5’ equalizer to balance out Marco Reus’ pair of assists and secure a point at home in a thrilling 3-3 draw with LA Galaxy.
Not to be outdone, San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer netted a brace and an assist in a 4-2 victory at Minnesota United FC. The Danish international threw his hat in the ring for AT&T Goal of the Year with a jaw-dropping half-field strike, vaulting past Lionel Messi to top the MLS goal contribution charts with 17 (8g/9a).
San Diego's other two goals came from Milan Iloski, including an outstanding solo run in stoppage time from deep inside his own half to put the cherry on top of the Western Conference road trip. Iloski subbed on in the second half, continuing his excellent loan period from Danish Superliga sister side Nordsjælland.
Luciano Acosta bagged a brace as FC Dallas defeated Sporting Kansas City, 4-2, on the road. New York City FC winger Hannes Wolf produced 2g/1a in a 4-0 rout of Atlanta United. And Prince Owusu joined the brace train before Jalen Neal scored his first CF Montréal goal to cap a 3-1 win at Houston Dynamo FC.
Two other defenders also scored: Guilherme Biro opened the scoring in Austin FC’s 2-1 home win over the New York Red Bulls and Juan Mosquera tallied in the Portland Timbers' 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes.
Rounding out the starting XI, Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis made eight saves to keep Chicago Fire FC off the scoreboard in a 2-0 road victory.
Lastly, Bradley Carnell's Philadelphia Union beat Charlotte FC, 2-1, on the latest game-winning goal in club history (97:58). The result sent Philadelphia into the Supporters’ Shield lead (11W-3L-4D; 37 points) during his first season at the helm.