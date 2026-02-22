Sam Surridge fuels Nashville SC's dream start with Golden Boot statement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Sam Surridge didn't take long to find his goalscoring form in 2026.
The Nashville SC striker, who finished tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 24 goals a season ago, opened his account after just five minutes on Saturday night, eventually bagging a brace in a 4-1 win over the New England Revolution.
The brace capped a perfect week for the Englishman, who signed a new long-term contract with Nashville earlier in the day and also grabbed a midweek goal in a 2-0 win in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
"It's been a great week," Surridge said after the match. "... I'm over the moon. It's obviously the faith from the club that they've shown in me that they want to first and foremost. I think that's been important to me that they want to do it and they put their faith in me, and then it's up to me then to kind of repay that faith.
"That's what I've looked for in my career, I think, where I feel loved and feel wanted, and Nashville have given me that. I've repaid their faith, and hopefully we just want to create more moments together."
Electric offense
Heading into 2026, Nashville have been widely touted as a potential MLS Cup contender. After winning the US Open Cup last year in head coach B.J. Callaghan's first full season in charge, they returned the core of their squad, while bringing in All-Star winger Cristian Espinoza as a Designated Player. Warren Madrigal is another new addition who showed well during Saturday's win, grabbing 1g/2a in his MLS debut.
Devastating duo
Even amid the new faces, Surridge and Hany Mukhtar continue to excel, forming one of the most lethal duos in MLS. The pair combined for 40g/17a last season.
They each found the net on Saturday. After such consistent, sustained production, it's probably easy to take their output for granted. Not for Callaghan, though.
"I hope I never get used to it!" Nashville's head coach remarked postgame.