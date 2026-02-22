LAFC stars outshine Inter Miami in HISTORIC clash of titans

MLS opening day, 75,673 fans in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the GOAT on the opposing side? That was LAFC 's recipe for success on Saturday night.

“Now we want to play and build the team.”

“It’s good to win like this and still have so much margin to progress,” said Marc dos Santos after securing the victory in his first game as LAFC head coach.

The Black & Gold handled business in front of a historic crowd , dominating Lionel Messi and reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF en route to a 3-0 win .

"That quality of being able to suffer as a team together is an important quality for a team.”

“A very positive thing is we played Tuesday in Honduras,” dos Santos said. “We flew a very long flight, we had one day of training, and we were able to suffer as a team.

The first two also found the back of the net earlier in the week when LAFC cruised to a 6-1 win at Real España in their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup debut.

Saturday's dream start to the 2026 MLS season came courtesy of goals from David Martínez , Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz .

A+ defense

The last time they saw official competition, Miami stormed through the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, scoring 20 times in six games during a memorable run to the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

The Herons kept 68 percent possession on Saturday, but produced only one big chance; new Designated Player signing Germán Berterame was made largely invisible, and Messi didn’t manage a single shot on target.

“When we prepared for the game, we prepared to face the best Messi possible,” dos Santos said. “I think that part of our game today, ‘A+’. The part of possession, ‘B’, we can be much better, and we want to be much better.