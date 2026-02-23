LAFC outduel Miami, RBNY's youth movement & more from Matchday 1

We got treated to 46 goals this weekend, averaging 3.07 per game and a shade more than the 3.0-per-game average from the 2025 season. Hopefully, that's a promising sign of the fireworks to come.

Exactly 10 weeks after last year’s championship game in Fort Lauderdale, MLS returned with a characteristically breathless 2026 opening weekend, and we're here to round it all up.

A Black & Gold statement

As you may have noticed, Saturday’s glamor fixture was inevitably reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami’s visit to LAFC, who hosted this one at the venerable Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, drawing a festive opening-day record crowd of 75,673, the second-largest gate in league history, to witness an emphatic 3-0 home win.

It reminded us that Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min carry a global reach like few others, and also underlined A) why LAFC are so widely rated as MLS Cup favorites, and B) why Miami have a tougher road to defending their trophy than most realize.

Thanks to Son and Denis Bouanga, LAFC remain deadly in transition – they needed only 34.5% of possession here to create six big chances, compared to just one for Miami – and protect their penalty box well when they’re focused and disciplined, as was certainly the case here when Messi tried his trademark pass-and-move brilliance in the final third.

“The way we defended the box was excellent,” said first-year head coach Marc Dos Santos, praising his side’s ability to “suffer together” against the ball. “The way we followed runners in the box, how we moved our feet around the 18, and how we didn’t allow their one-twos to get through us was exceptional. For me, that was the best part of our team today.”

Messi has a famously photographic memory of any perceived slights, so I can’t help but suspect he made note of Dos Santos’ ready acknowledgment of his off night – “I don’t know if he took a pill before the match or what happened,” said MDS of the GOAT – for future vengeance purposes.

Still, Miami’s megastar will have to be prepared for more tactics like LAFC’s, particularly now that he’s without his old friends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba and their tempo-setting, mind-reading genius.