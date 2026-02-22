Guilherme makes heroic Houston Dynamo debut

Have Houston Dynamo FC found their newest star? Guilherme certainly looked the part on MLS is Back weekend.

"This is a guy that has been playing at a really high level in a serious league against great players for a long time," head coach Ben Olsen said postgame of the veteran Brazilian attacker.

One of several high-profile offseason signings made by Houston, Guilherme was an instant sensation at Shell Energy Stadium, striking twice in 11 minutes (67’, 78’) to cancel out Hugo Cuypers ’ opener for the visitors.

The Brazilian winger, a marquee Designated Player acquisition from Brazilian side Santos FC ahead of the 2026 MLS season, scored a brace in his Dynamo debut to lead a 2-1 come-from-behind home win over Chicago Fire FC on Matchday 1.

It's a role the 30-year-old is accustomed to, having won the 2025 Campeonato Paulista Golden Boot (10 goals) with Santos. Additionally, he helped the famed boyhood club of Brazilian icon Pelé avoid relegation in the recent 2025 Campeonato Brasileiro after earning promotion in 2024.

These performances earned the public praise of superstar former teammate Neymar, who published a heartfelt goodbye to Guilherme on social media shortly before his move to MLS.

Now, Dynamo fans are getting a first glimpse at what Guilherme can do.

"You can see the quality he brings, both between the boxes and also in the final third, so hopefully there is more of that to come," said Olsen.