The King of Minnesota, Luchi gone & more from MLS Week 26

At the start of September it felt like the race down at the Audi MLS Cup Playoff line in each conference was starting to thin out, with the top seven teams creating a bit of separation.

We’re not even at the end of September and that already feels hopelessly naive as, instead of creating separation, the stretch run has infused a whole bunch of teams with desperation. The games have subsequently gotten more intense, and the results less predictable.

Emanuel Reynoso hit MLS last year like a thunderbolt. The Argentine maestro got to Minnesota in late summer, took a week to settle in and then just started dealing. Want a little combo play at the top of the box? Have some. Want a clever dart into a bit of open space in the optimal assist zone for a cutback? Got that. An inch-perfect set piece delivery? Of course that’s there, too.

And then, of course, there were the through-balls. Reynoso stepped onto the pitch and instantly became the league’s best through-ball artist, carving open opposing defenses to spring the Loons’ attack time and time again. Everything Minnesota ran through him, and that was a pretty smart way to play given that he was the driving force behind an 8-game unbeaten run down the stretch. That, of course, was the opening act for his playoff performance: A goal and seven (!!!) assists in three games.

By the time it was all said and done the folks at American Soccer Analysis reckoned Reynoso had put together the second-best chance creation season in their database, which goes back a decade. Only Robbie Keane’s 2013 topped him*.

(*) New England’s Carles Gil will be the new No. 1 at the end of this regular season.

Reynoso hasn’t been quite that good in 2021, but he’s been pretty close. The underlying numbers are all mostly there for him -- 0.33 xA/96 in 1600 minutes this year vs. 0.41 xA/96 in about 900 minutes last year as per ASA, while as per Opta’s numbers he is the league’s second-best chance creator per 90 behind only Gil. If Reynoso came in and performed at an MVP level in his first year, in his second year he’s regressed to merely a Best XI-caliber playmaker.

The boxscore numbers have not been as kind as the underlying numbers, though. Entering Saturday’s fairly massive home game against the Galaxy, Reynoso had just 2g/6a on the season. The tl;dr version is that he has been setting his teammates up, but they have not been knocking them down.

So this time, he did it himself. Reynoso lasered home two long-distance strikes in the first 20 minutes that made the subsequent 70 academic as the Loons thumped a suddenly reeling Galaxy side 3-0.

It was Reynoso’s first game back after missing four weeks -- four largely barren weeks for the Minnesota attack, it should be noted -- due to injury. It was also the kind of performance manager Adrian Heath had been hoping to see out of his midfield’s king for the past 12 months.

“I keep saying he should score more goals. He has so much talent. He takes as much pleasure out of making goals, assisting goals, as he does scoring,” Heath said afterward. “He’s got to change that. Because he’s always been able to find people and pick passes, but he’s a really, really good finisher. And he should take more shots. And that’s something that we’ve been encouraging him to do.”

It worked on the night, obviously. But part of the reason it worked wasn’t just that Reynoso was out there firing away. Part of it was that, for the first time in months, Minnesota had something close to their first-choice lineup available: Robin Lod made his first start since early August, and Franco Fragapane joined Reynoso and Lod in the XI for just the third time all year.