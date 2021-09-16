Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 3, Real Salt Lake 4

Rubio Rubin scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season, and Real Salt Lake somehow overcame a brilliant hat trick from Javier "Chofis" Lopez to earn a wild 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night at PayPal Park.

Albert Rusnak scored and had two assists, the latter coming on Rubin's 81st-minute match-winner. Justin Meram also scored for Salt Lake, which snapped a five-match away losing streak and seven-match road winless run while moving up to sixth place in the congested Western Conference table.

Meanwhile, the Quakes fell six points adrift of the West playoff line after losing their second straight at home and sixth overall at PayPal Park. This despite an 80-minute shift from Chofis that ranks among the best offensive performances ever given in this league, considering the exceptional of all three of his goals. Chofis now leads San Jose with eight this season.

San Jose had chances at a late leveler after the influential Mexican's night ended. But David Ochoa denied Jackson Yuiell from close range and pushed away Oswaldo Alanis' ferocious effort from distance, both during nine-plus minutes of second-half stoppage time.