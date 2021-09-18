Recap: Inter Miami CF 0, New York Red Bulls 4

Patryk Klimala and Omir Fernandez scored early before Fabio added a second-half brace as the New York Red Bulls romped past 10-man Inter Miami CF to a 4-0 victory Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium.
The Red Bulls scored more than two goals for the first time this year and boosted their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff hopes with a win that moved them within seven points of the Eastern Conference playoff line.
Already down 2-0, Miami also lost defender Nicolas Figal in the 38th minute to his second yellow card on a night where they missed an opportunity to at least temporarily move back into the playoff places.
But the Red Bulls were far superior even 11-on-11 in just their second victory in their last 12 matches, leading Miami 27-2 in overall shots and 9-1 in efforts on target.
Miami conceded three or more goals for the fourth time in six home defeats, all while seeing their three-game winning streak and six-game unbeaten run snapped.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The visitors have now won all three meetings between these sides since Miami joined the league last year. And the Red Bulls have scored four goals in back-to-back trips to South Florida after a 4-1 win in their previous journey to DRV PNK in 2020.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Omir Fernandez's goal, headed in on an awkward bounce following Tom Edwards' long throw-in, told the story of this one. It involved a Red Bulls player attacking the ball with conviction while several Miami defenders struggled to decide how to clear their danger.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Omir Fernandez. The homegrown midfielder's goal was deserved after an excellent evening all over the pitch. Fernandez completed an astounding match-leading seven key passes and was second on the team in contesting 12 duels.
Next Up
- MIA: Wednesday, Sept. 22 vs. Nashville SC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- RBNY: Wednesday, Sept. 22 vs. New York City FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)