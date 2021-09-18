Recap: Inter Miami CF 0, New York Red Bulls 4

The Red Bulls scored more than two goals for the first time this year and boosted their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff hopes with a win that moved them within seven points of the Eastern Conference playoff line.

Already down 2-0, Miami also lost defender Nicolas Figal in the 38th minute to his second yellow card on a night where they missed an opportunity to at least temporarily move back into the playoff places.

But the Red Bulls were far superior even 11-on-11 in just their second victory in their last 12 matches, leading Miami 27-2 in overall shots and 9-1 in efforts on target.