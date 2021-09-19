Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 3, FC Dallas 2

Houston Dynamo FC captured El Capitán for the first time since 2017 and extended an unbeaten streak to three matches with a 3-2 win over Texas Derby rival FC Dallas Saturday night at BBVA Stadium.

The Dynamo still have an uphill climb to get above the playoff line in the Western Conference, but they appear to have turned a corner of late, while FC Dallas, who are just above Houston in 11th place in the West, are winless in their last four matches, conceding 10 goals in that stretch.

Fafa Picault set up Griffin Dorsey’s opening goal and then scored for the third time in three meetings this year against his former club to remain hot. Picault has a goal or an assist in all but one of his last eight matches, compiling eight goals and two assists in that stretch.

The winger beat Justin Che down the left wing before his cross, which took a slight deflection off Nkosi Tafari, found Dorsey, who crashed in at the back post for his second goal of the week to give the Dynamo a 1-0 lead on five minutes.

In the 20th minute it was Picault who made the back post run for the sliding finish after Dorsey, who continued his run after playing a combination with Darwin Quintero, slipped a pass across the six-yard box.

Tab Ramos was forced to make his first substitution in the 35th minute with Sam Junqua replacing Adam Lundqvist, who left in considerable pain, holding his left knee while being carted off in a wheelchair.

A minute later, FC Dallas had their best chance to cut their deficit in half, but Michael Nelson did well to dive to his left and parry away Brandon Servania’s swerving shot from distance following a corner kick.

Quintero sealed the win just before the hour mark, converting from the penalty spot after Bryan Acosta tripped Tim Parker in the box and raced into the stands to celebrate with his family.