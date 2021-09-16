Three takeaways from Philadelphia Union's CCL semifinal loss to Club América

“I said it from the beginning of this season, we can finish anywhere from second through ninth. And right now we're a good result out of being back in the playoffs,” said Curtin. “So it's going to go down to the wire. I can say with confidence, though, if we play like this, look, we can play with any team, certainly in our league, that's for sure. If we bring the energy and the effort that we had tonight, we'll be in a good spot by the end of these last 11 games.