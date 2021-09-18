Recap: Atlanta United 3, DC United 2

Ezequiel Barco scored a goal and assisted on a second as Atlanta United continued their surge up the Eastern Conference table, defeating D.C. United 3-2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The win was Atlanta's third in a row and seventh in eight matches, sending them above D.C. and, at least temporarily, into fourth in the East in the race for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. D.C, meanwhile, saw their playoff hopes dented as their three-match unbeaten streak came to an end.

Barco struck in the 18th minute with his second free-kick goal in as many matches, powering it past a lunging Bill Hamid to get Atlanta off and running. D.C. would have made it 1-1 in first-half stoppage time if not for a point-blank save by Brad Guzan on a Russell Canouse attempt right in front of goal.

D.C. applied pressure throughout the second half as they sought an equalizing goal, and at the hour mark, Guzan was called upon again, making another big save on a laser from outside the box by Edison Flores. But Atlanta doubled their lead moments later as Barco played a nice through pass to Josef Martinez, who finished past Hamid to make it 2-0 for his third goal in two matches.

D.C. responded, though, with just over 15 minutes to go as Felipe Martins ripped a golazo past a diving Guzan — his first goal since 2019 — to pull within 2-1 and spoil what would have been a third consecutive Atlanta shutout victory.

Atlanta would seal the win, however, thanks to a dazzling run and show of skill by Marcelino Moreno, who fed it in front of goal to George Bello for a simple tap-in.