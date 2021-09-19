Luchi Gonzalez relieved of duties as FC Dallas head coach

FC Dallas and head coach Luchi Gonzalez have parted ways, the club announced Sunday evening.

Director of soccer operations Marco Ferruzzi will manage the Western Conference club on an interim basis as the search for a new head coach begins immediately.

“We made the tough decision to part ways with Luchi after a great deal of thought and deliberation,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said in a release. “We believe a coaching change is in the best interest of the club at this time to help us achieve our goals. I want to thank Luchi for everything he has done for this organization. We wish him all the best.”

Gonzalez was amid his third season as FC Dallas head coach, leading them to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019 and 2020. But they’re currently 11th in the West and are seven points below the postseason line. They're winless in four games, including a 3-2 Texas Derby setback to Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday night.

Before leading FCD's first team, Gonzalez was the club’s academy director. He originally joined FC Dallas in 2012 as an academy coach.

Moving forward, assistant coach Peter Luccin and goalkeeping coach Drew Keeshan will remain on Ferruzzi’s staff. The same goes for assistant coach and director of scouting José de Jesús “Chuy” Vera, while assistant coach Mikey Varas has been relieved of his duties.

“Marco Ferruzzi has been with the organization since 2004 and was a member of the coaching staff during our most successful seasons, including 2016 when FC Dallas won the Supporters’ Shield and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup,” said Hunt. “His experience and league insight will serve us well as we work towards competing for a playoff spot this season.”